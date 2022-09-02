5 reasons why Alabama gets the win over Utah State

The Alabama Crimson Tide head into the 2022 college football season with only one goal on their mind, a national title. The first step to achieving this goal is to take care of the Utah State Aggies who come to Tuscaloosa this weekend for a showdown in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama currently enters the game as a 41.5-point favorite over Utah State per Tipico Sports, suggesting the Tide should have their way. However, don’t expect Alabama to be caught sleeping walking to start the season, Nick Saban has been preparing for the Utah State Aggies as if they were the 2007 New England Patriots.

So here are five reasons why the Tide should walk away victorious:

Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB

While the Crimson Tide does lose some key contributors offensively, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, is still under center. He is currently second in the Heisman odds, so expect Young to show why he will be a top draft pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Will Anderson and Dallas Turner are scary

Will Anderson is the best player in college football right now regardless of position. He will be dominant and show up week in and week out, but it’s the emergence of Dallas Turner that should excite Tide fans. Turner didn’t see significant playing time until later in the year, but once he burst onto the scene his impact was felt.

Nick Saban is 14-0 in season openers at Alabama

Nick Saban has never lost a season opener while calling the shots, and that probably won’t change at home to a vastly inferior team. Saban has been around the sport too long to take any opponent for granted, so don’t expect the Tide to get caught sleepwalking.

Utah State sub-par rush D

In week zero, Utah State took on the UConn Huskies and escaped with a 31-20 victory. UConn has been one of the worst programs in the NCAA over the past decade, yet they were still able to average 6.3 yards per rush in the loss.

Can the Tide be more disciplined?

While the Aggie should receive credit for their week zero victory, there are a few things the Tide can take advantage of. Utah State was penalized six times for 60 yards and turned the ball over twice. If Alabama capitalizes on the mistakes it could be a long day for the visiting Aggies.

