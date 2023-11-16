5 reasons why Alabama’s game against Chattanooga is important

For the last time in 2023, Alabama will play at home as the Crimson Tide takes on FCS opponent, Chattanooga, in the penultimate game of the regular season. This game will not gather any national, not does it particularly interest many Alabama fans. However, there are a few reasons why this game means more than you might think.

The Tide’s Week 2 loss to Texas at home this season set the team back in the rankings, but they have been clawing their way back every week. Now, as the regular season nears its end, Alabama looks to make a push to make the College Football Playoff. The program currently ranks No. 8 in the latest rankings.

As Saturday approaches, here are five reasons why Crimson Tide fans should pay close attention to Alabama vs. Chattanooga.

It's still a must-win game

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

If you think that calling this a “must-win game” is a joke, please reconsider. Nearly five years ago to the day, Alabama was tied with The Citadel at halftime 10-10. The Crimson Tide ultimately won the game 50-17, but fans were convinced the sky was falling.

Alabama is playing for the College Football Playoff Committee. No one is quite sure how the committee is weighing resumes, strength of schedule, eye test and other factors that may play a role. Any sign of struggle against the Mocs could lead to doubt in the mind of CFP Committee members.

Chattanooga's defense is solid

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the FCS level, the Mocs rank No. 26 in scoring defense in the nation, allowing fewer than three touchdowns per game (2.5). Alabama’s offense has improved significantly as the season has progressed, but there’s zero room for error, especially in a game most people think the Tide will roll.

This could be a great opportunity for Tommy Rees to test Milroe and other skill position players with some offensive looks he has not been able to utilize against earlier opponents.

Kevin Steele will be tested

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Make no mistake, Chattanooga can put up points. The Mocs average 31.6 points per game, which has them ranked No. 21 in the nation at the FCS level. Alabama’s defense has been solid all season long and they should not use this game as an opportunity to relax. Chattanooga is an opponent just like all others and the fact that they are not a College Football Playoff contender (or eligible team), doesn’t mean that they can’t or won’t reach the end zone.

Alabama can't look ahead

(Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

With the win against Kentucky, Alabama clinched the SEC West and will be taking on Georgia in the SEC championship. Before the conference championship and after Chattanooga, the Tide will take on Auburn on the road for the Iron Bowl. With such crucial matchups ahead, there can’t be any distractions from the task at hand. This week, Alabama will have to be all in on Chattanooga, or else the aforementioned worries (defense, offense, overall ability to win) could come to fruition.

Will Reichard can get closer to making college football history

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Currently, Alabama kicker Will Reichard is 22 points away from becoming the all-time leading career in NCAA college football history. If Alabama can reach the end zone, or at least get within field goal range, Reichard can inch his way closer to making history. To put it in perspective, he only needs seven field goals to tie the record of 530 points scored in his collegiate career.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire