5 reasons why Alabama fans should be excited about newly-hired, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer

With coaching changes, there is always a wave of mixed reactions. Some fans will accept the changes being made, while others will show pity and feel like the wrong decision was made. That is perfectly okay. Each and everyone is entitled to their own opinion.

Alabama fans have been steadfast supporters of the program, especially over the past 17 years.

On Friday afternoon, the University of Alabama hired former Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer to be the team’s next head coach succeeding the greatest coach of all time, Nick Saban.

Roll Tide Wire breaks down five reasons why Alabama fans should be excited about the newly-hired, Alabama head coach Kalen DeBoer.

Proven success at multiple levels

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

You will not find a more proven coach that has seen success at multiple levels. Kalen DeBoer has found profound success at the Division 1 and Division II level.

As a head coach, DeBoer holds a 104-12 record. This means that DeBoer has won in over 89% of the games that he has served as head coach. There are not many coaches in the country who can say the same. Given his overwhelming wave of success, it should bode well at a successful program like Alabama.

Effective transfer portal recruiter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

One of the duties that comes with being a modern-era college football head coach is having the ability to effectively recruit the transfer portal. During his time in Washington, DeBoer built his roster around transfer portal talent.

During the Huskies’ historic run, they were led by multiple transfers. Several of the notable ones on offense were Michael Penix Jr. (Indiana), Dillon Johnson (Mississippi State), Ja’Lynn Polk (Texas Tech), Germie Bernard (Michigan State), and Jabbar Muhammad (Oklahoma State). Each helped propel the Huskies program to new heights. Another interesting thing to note is that each created more value for themselves at Washington than anywhere else.

Success against proven coaches

(Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

One thing that Coach Saban was able to do was win against proven coaches. The same can be said for DeBoer. During his tenure as Washington’s head coach, DeBoer finished with a 3-0 record against Oregon head coach Dan Lanning and a 2-0 record against Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian. With Texas headed to the SEC, that could be a good sign of what’s to come. DeBoer has proven that he can knock off some of the top head coaches and football programs in college football.

Assembles strong coaching staffs

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

During his two seasons in Seattle, Kalen DeBoer established one of the best coaching staffs in college football. His offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb helped create one of the most fluent, productive offenses in the entire country. Not to mention, the Huskies had three wide receivers — Jalen McMillan, Ja’Lynn Polk, and Rome Odunze who formed best wide receiver trio in the entire country.

That group was led by wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard. Both could be potential additions to the Alabama coaching staff. DeBoer holds close relationships with members of the coaching staff. He did at Washington. I would look for that to continue during his tenure in Tuscaloosa.

Plenty of resources to be successful as a coach and recruiter

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, Nick Saban is retired. Yes, he will no longer be a part of the Alabama coaching staff in any way, shape, form, or fashion. However, he has made it clear that he will still be involved in helping Alabama make the transition from his coaching to DeBoer being the next head coach.

With that said, DeBoer will have the greatest mentor anyone could have by his side. He will also have one of the best athletic directors in the country, Greg Byrne. Both will ensure that DeBoer is equipped with the resources to succeed. There is no doubt that Alabama will be in good hands with Saban serving as a mentor and Byrne helping DeBoer become acclimated to the new environment that Tuscaloosa and the Alabama fanbase will present.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire