5 reasons why Alabama fans should not be concerned about Alabama football recruiting

The recruiting trail never sleeps. When one cycle is over, the next one begins. Because of this, patience is required by everyone involved, including fans of programs that are chasing after the top prospect from across the nation.

The Alabama coaching staff takes the time to develop relationships, evaluate the prospects, and determine if they are a fit for the program. That has been the general checklist that Alabama has followed ever since 2006 when Nick Saban was hired.

It has proven to be successful in the past and will continue to be successful with Saban at the helm.

Roll Tide Wire lists five reasons for why Alabama fans should not be concerned about Alabama football recruiting.

Alabama's historical success on the recruiting trail

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One of the most proven recruiters in the country is Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The lowest-ranked recruiting class that Saban has signed was in 2007, the Crimson Tide finished with the No. 11 overall class in the country. Since then, Alabama has signed no lower than the No. 8 overall class in the country. That speaks volumes to the success that Saban and his staff have seen over the years. There is no need to panic with Saban at the helm.

Still four months until early national signing day

Emilee Smarr-USA TODAY NETWORK

Depending on which recruiting site you follow, Alabama still has one of the top-ranked recruiting classes in the country. There are currently 14 commitments in the Crimson Tide’s 2024 recruiting class. In years past, that number has been in the 20s. Alabama has several targets that have not announced their commitments as well as potential players that they are pushing to flip. Not to mention, Alabama could extend in-season offers to prospects that fans are unfamiliar with. Alabama is poised to finish with a top-10 ranked recruiting class in 2024 when all is said and done.

Signing the No. 1 2023 recruiting class

Mickey Welsh / Advertiser-USA TODAY NETWORK

I am of the belief that the Alabama coaching staff is prioritizing recruits in the 2024 class that fill specific holes on the roster. Why? In 2023, Alabama finished with the No. 1 overall class in the country on all recruiting sites. The Crimson Tide signed seven five-star recruits and 19 four-star recruits. Altogether, that is one of the best recruiting classes in the history of college football. That could be a large reason for why the Alabama coaching staff is being selective with who they recruit in the 2024 cycle and rightfully so given the circumstances.

Transfer portal

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The NCAA has transformed the landscape of college football by granting athletes a one-time free transfer to another school. In recent years, Alabama has used that to their advantage. In 2021, Alabama was able to land transfers Jameson Williams and Henry To’oTo’o. In 2022, Alabama added transfers Jahmyr Gibbs and Tyler Steen. There have been more, but the four listed above have each been drafted and have benefited from transferring to Alabama. The Tide has options if they do not sign the ideal number of recruits that they set out to sign. The 2024 class will shape out better than most would think.

Young talent already on campus

(Photo by Brandon Sumrall/Getty Images)

As I mentioned previously, Alabama did sign the No. 1 overall recruiting class in the country in 2023. With that said, there is clearly a ton of talent on campus. Not to mention, the 2022 recruiting class has had several players that had breakout seasons as true freshmen. The 2024 recruiting class is important but may not be as crucial as many Alabama fans would think. In the past two years, Alabama has signed 49 recruits. If Alabama can continue to develop those underclassmen, the future will be very bright in Tuscaloosa. The 2024 recruiting class will also add talent and potential to the roster. There is plenty of young talent on Alabama’s roster that will continue to improve and grow in the years to come.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire