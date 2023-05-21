5 reasons why Alabama fans should not worry about the QB battle

One of the biggest storylines of the 2023 college football offseason is the ongoing quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa.

Will it be Jalen Milore, Ty Simpson, or recent Notre Dame transfer Tyler Buchner that takes over the reins of the Crimson Tide offense following the departure of former Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young?

While that question likely won’t be answered before the Tide begins its season on Sept 2. against Middle Tennessee State, I believe it is time for fans to pump the panic brakes.

After all, this is nothing new. Quarterback battles have happened numerous times in Tuscaloosa and things always seem to work out. So to hopefully help with your anxious curiosity, I have put together a list of five reasons why Alabama fans should not worry about the ongoing quarterback battle at the Capstone!

Complementary Football

The defense has a lot more to do with the offense than most fans know or believe. With Alabama returning to a more physical brand of football on both sides of the ball, the defense will complement the offense better than it has in several seasons. Kevin Steele returns to run the Crimson Tide defense who, despite losing some key pieces, returns enough veteran leadership and young elite talent to really make some noise this fall. We all know that elite defensive play can be a quarterback’s best friend.

Veteran Receivers

Alabama may not have a Julio Jones or DeVonta Smith in its receiver room, but they do have a ton of really good veteran players to catch passes this fall. Ja’Corey Brooks and Jermaine Burton have played a ton of football in the SEC and will likely be at their best this fall. It’s also important to remember that Alabama has tremendous depth out wide with a variety of playmakers ready to make a splash. While there isn’t that one elite talent (yet), there are plenty of SEC stars ready to shine.

Loaded Backfield

I am not sure Alabama fans or the media understand just how talented the Crimson Tide backfield is going to be this fall. Jase McClellan is one of the most underrated players in the SEC, Roydell Williams is a great utility back, Justice Haynes and Jam Miller are future stars and don’t forget another five-star will be joining the fold this summer in Florida native Richard Young. Alabama will have more than enough guys in the backfield to help relieve the pressure from whoever the quarterback is.

Physical OL

As I mentioned earlier, Alabama wants to get back to a more physical brand of football, and that all starts up front with the offensive line. I believe under second-year offensive line coach Eric Wolfard, you will see a group that fires off the line of scrimmage and meets its opponents with bad intentions. JC Latham and Tyler Booker will help lead a group that will start to return to the old Alabama way up front.

Nick Saban

Just saying the name Nick Saban should be enough to calm the nerves of everyone. He is the greatest college football coach of all time and has not shown any signs of slowing down. Alabama is just one year removed from winning the SEC and playing for a national championship. Alabama also is still recruiting at an elite level nationally. Coach Saban has the situation under control and will eventually choose to guy who gives the Tide the best chance of playing winning football. Coach Saban has delivered six national championships to Tuscaloosa since he arrived in 2007, I believe he knows what he is doing. Let’s let the man work!

