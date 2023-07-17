5 reasons why Alabama fans should be excited about 2024 TE Caleb Odom committing to the Tide

The future of Alabama’s tight end room got a little bit stronger on Saturday evening when 2024 tight end Caleb Odom announced his commitment to Alabama.

Odom plays for Carrollton High School in Carrollton, Georgia. He plays alongside Alabama target Julian “Juju” Lewis and Alabama commit Zykie Helton. Both of which are 2026 prospects.

As a junior, Odom hauled in 64 receptions for 1,121 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an key contributor for the Trojans’ State Championship run last season.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Odom is a very dynamic playmaker that presents a lot of mismatches. He is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds.

Roll Tide Wire goes in depth as to why Alabama fans should be excited about Odom’s commitment to the Tide.

Similar frame and skillset to former Alabama TE OJ Howard

(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Alabama fans might recall former Alabama tight end OJ Howard’s last game with the Crimson Tide. In case you do not remember, Howard hauled in four receptions for 106 yards and a touchdown. Howard recorded the most receptions for a tight end under Saban in both 2015 and 2016. My point is that Odom has the potential to be just as successful in Alabama’s offense as Howard was. First-year offensive coordinator Tommy Rees centers his offense around tight end play. Odom should perform well in Rees’ offense.

Advertisement

Odom is listed at 6-foot-4 and 220 pounds. Howard was listed at 6-foot-5.5 and 220 pounds coming out of high school. Like Howard, Odom uses his frame to his advantage. As far as speed is concerned, I would give the advantage to Odom. Their skill sets are eerily similar, however. I would expect Alabama to use Odom in a variety of unique ways when he arrives on campus.

Most athletically-gifted tight end that Alabama has recruited

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Yes, calling Odom the most athletically-gifted tight end that Alabama has recruited is a very bold assumption given the amount of talent that Alabama has had in the past at the tight end position. However, I do think it fair to say that Odom could be the most athletically-gifted tight end that Alabama has ever recruited. Odom is a two-sport athlete at Carrollton High School. He stars in both football and basketball. On3 Director of Scouting and Rankings Charles Power tweeted that Odom has the best dunk reel that he has seen in 2024. That is quite the statement from Power. If that was not enough to indicate that Odom is athletic, he also runs a 4.6-forty and jumped a 35-inch vertical.

Makes up for all of the 2024 tight ends Alabama missed out on

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Leading up to Odom’s commitment, Alabama had missed out on several tight end prospects in the 2024 recruiting class. Alabama targets Jaden Reddell and Colton Heinrich committed to Georgia. Martavious Collins was committed to Alabama for several months before flipping his commitment to Auburn. The narrative of Alabama missing out on elite tight-end prospects can now be laid to rest.

Another promising tight end that Tommy Rees can help develop

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

With Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees prioritizing tight end use in his offense, I fully expect him to be able to tap into Odom’s potential early on. During Rees’ tenure as Notre Dame’s offensive coordinator, he was able to develop some of the nation’s best tight ends. Several players that performed at a high level in Rees’ offense were Michael Mayer and Tommy Tremble. He used Mayer as an in-line tight end as well as a receiver. I believe that Odom can be used in a similar way. Odom seems to have the skills to thrive at tight end under the direction of Rees and Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox.

Adding another receiving threat to Alabama's 2024 recruiting class

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama had two receiving threats prior to Odom committing to the Tide. Odom’s commitment now gives Alabama three receiving threats: Perry Thompson, Rico Scott, and Odom. All three have different skill sets. Thompson would likely play outside wide receiver given his size and speed. Scott is a slot receiver that can maneuver well as a route runner and does a great job of creating space. As for Odom, he will be used in a variety of ways at tight end. He could be used as a blocker or as a receiver.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire