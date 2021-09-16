5 reasons why Alabama should easily take down the Florida Gators

Rat poison is something Nick Saban calls news stories, reports or anything positive about his team that may lead to his players being complacent, which will then result in the team not giving it their all.

Coach Saban, I doubt you clicked on this due to the headline, but this is your last warning, because it only gets worse from here.

No. 1 Alabama will head into Gainesville this weekend to face off against the No. 11 Florida Gators for the Crimson Tide’s third game of the season.

Here are five reasons why Alabama should easily get the win over Florida.

5. Dan Mullen can't beat Saban

There are few coaches in the nation that hold the coveted honor of having beat Nick Saban at a football game. Dan Mullen, who just won game No. 100 as an SEC coach, is not one of the coaches who has beat Saban. He is a whopping 0-10 against the legendary Alabama coach. Mullen will have to crack Saban's code in order to win, and based on the team's most recent meeting in Atlanta, and all the talent lost over the 2021 offseason, Mullen still has some work to do.

4. Stats allowed to FAU, USF

The Florida Gators are 2-0, as Alabama is as well, however, let's examine what the defense allowed against FAU and USF. The Gators defense allowed a combined 34 points, 449 passing yards, 187 rushing yards and only reeled in 1 interception.

While they aren't necessarily big numbers, fans and analysts can only infer what Alabama will do to this Florida defense because they have only played against in-state opponents who call Conference USA and the AAC home.

3. Nick Saban is not happy after the Mercer game

This post began with an explanation of rat poison, complacency and how much Nick Saban hates both of them. Well, he warned fans and the media in last week's press conferences ahead of the Mercer game, and he was right. The team looked sloppy, unmotivated and not as cohesive as they appeared in the season-opening win over Miami. We weren't there for practices and team meetings, but we can only guess coach Saban let the team hear his displeasure. It'd be appropriate to right the wrongs made last week in preparation for this big-time matchup.

2. Will Anderson will likely play

Will Anderson is more than just an amazing playmaker on the field that can do it all, he is a leader. A 2021 version of Dylan Moses, the defense looks to Anderson as the quarterback of the defense. Chris Allen went down in the first game of the season, but sophomore linebacker Drew Sanders stepped up to fill the role. Anderson will likely be playing in the Florida contest after injuring his knee last week, which is vital because Anderson's all-around abilities cannot be replaced. He is a difference-maker when he is out on the field, and that's why he's on this list.

1. The Florida QB situation

Who will Dan Mullen have in as the Gators quarterback? Emory Jones was the assumed starter to begin the season, and while he's great on his feet, Anthony Richardson has shown what he's capable of doing with his arm. Both have showcased their strengths, but also put their weaknesses on full display. Does Dan Mullen even know who Dan Mullen will have in at quarterback? We don't know, but Nick Saban has likely prepared his defense for both possibilities.

