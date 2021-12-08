5 reasons why 2021 may be Nick Saban’s best coaching job

Nick Saban has pretty much cemented himself as the greatest college football coach of all time.

In January, Saban tied legendary Alabama coach Paul ‘Bear’ Bryant with his sixth national championship in Tuscaloosa. Saban also won a championship back in 2003 at LSU bringing his career total to seven, which is the most by a coach in college football history.

Despite all that he has accomplished, doubts surrounded Saban the 2021 version of the Crimson Tide. After all, the team lost six first-round picks from the 2020 team. Offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian accepted the head coaching job at Texas and took several assistants from Tuscaloosa to Austin with him.

With all of the new faces within both the team and the coaching staff, many thought this would be a down season for the Tide.

All Nick Saban and the Tide did was lock up yet another top-seed in the College Football Playoffs.

The question now has to be asked. Is this Nick Saban’s best coaching job in his Alabama career?

Here’s five reasons I think it may just be.

5. Coaching turnover

Nobody has lost more coaches than Nick Saban. It seems like Saban is replacing at least one staff member after each and every season.

This past year was especially tough. Perhaps the best offensive coordinator he has ever had, Steve Sarkisian, took the Texas job and brought along with him offensive line coach Kyle Flood and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks.

4. Player turnover

Alabama tied an NFL draft record with six first-round picks in the 2021 draft. To top that, eight of the first 38 picks in the draft came from Alabama.

Even with as great as Saban and his staff recruits, it’s hard to replace that many star players at the same time.

3. Injuries at OLB

One of the deepest positions on the team heading into the 2021 season was the outside linebacker position. Alabama returned starters Christopher Allen and Will Anderson and had a plethora of young and talented players ready to see some snaps.

Christopher Allen was injured in the 2021 opener and has missed the entire season. His backup Drew Sanders was playing well in Allen’s absence but has also been banged up for most of the season.

Alabama has had to rely on true freshman Dallas Turner for a large portion of the season and if we are being honest, Turner has responded.

2. Injuries at RB

What was perceived as one of the deepest position groups on the team in the preseason, has quickly turned into a position of concern.

Alabama has lost a total of three running backs to season-ending injuries. Jase McClellan, Roydell Williams, and Camar Wheaton are all most likely done for the season. Brian Robinson Jr. is banged up and Trey Sanders is still recovering from his car accident last year.

Health and depth at running back have been one of the biggest storylines of the entire season for the Tide.

1. Father time

Like everyone else on the planet, Nick Saban isn’t getting any younger. Many people wonder just how long he can continue to lead a program.

Whether you want to admit it or not, most things get a little tougher the older you get.

That doesn’t seem to be the case for coach Saban. He just continues to pile up the wins and the hardware and shows no sign of slowing down anytime soon.

