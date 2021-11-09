5 reasons Tennessee can give Georgia a game

The No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) travel to Knoxville this weekend to take on the unranked Tennessee Volunteers (5-4). The game will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. ET and will air on CBS.

Georgia is a 20.5 point favorite to win, but many are calling it a trap game for the Bulldogs. Tennessee is fresh off a big win over Kentucky in Week 9 and is feeling as confident as ever about its chances of taking down the Dawgs.

Expect Georgia to win this game, but don’t be too surprised if Tennessee manages to give the Bulldogs some trouble on Saturday. Here are five reasons why Georgia could struggle with Tennessee.

Tennessee's offense is grooving

Nov 6, 2021; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Jabari Small (2) runs the ball during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee just put 45 points in a win over Kentucky, and the Volunteers offense only had the ball for 13:52.

Quarterback Hendon Hooker is playing good football and just had his best game of the year against the Wildcats, throwing for 316 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He did, however, take five sacks against Kentucky…so Georgia’s front-seven should be excited about the opportunity to get after the senior quarterback.

Tennessee’s scoring offense ranks No. 15 in the nation (Georgia is No. 14), its rushing offense is No. 19 and its passing offense is at No. 56, but appears to have found a rhythm.

Georgia’s defense is the best of the 21st century, but if Tennessee can hit the Dawgs with a well-balanced approach, anything is possible.

Neyland Stadium is going to be absolutely rocking

Sep 30, 2017; Knoxville, TN, USA; General view of “Checkerboard Neyland” before the game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

This will be Georgia’s second true road test of the season. It played Clemson and Florida at neutral sites and its only other true road game came at Auburn. It also played at Vanderbilt, which does not really count.

Given that Tennessee fans are ecstatic after beating Kentucky and would love to play spoiler against Georgia, expect a full capacity crowd at Neyland Stadium this weekend and a very hostile environment.

Georgia fans, if you are going to this game…please be careful. I genuinely mean that.

Everyone wants to beat the No. 1 team in the nation

ATHENS, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 10: Morven Joseph #19 of the Tennessee Volunteers pressures Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs during the first half at Sanford Stadium on October 10, 2020 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

When you’re No. 1 in America, you get everyone’s best shot. And when it’s on the road, it’s even more intensified.

Expect Tennessee to leave it all on the field this weekend against Georgia. The Bulldogs better be ready, because it’s going to be an absolute fight on Saturday.

Undefeated? I'll believe it when I see it.

Nov 11, 2017; Auburn, AL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Nick Chubb (27) walks off the field following their 40-17 loss to the Auburn Tigers at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

I’m sorry. I know I sound like a downer, but can you blame me?

In 2017, Georgia was undefeated when it rolled into a hostile Auburn and got blown out. In 2019, Georgia’s undefeated season was spoiled by South Carolina.

This year, Georgia is 9-0 and is looking to go a perfect 12-0 in the regular season. This is the most difficult regular season game Georgia has left on its schedule, so of course there’s concern given the Bulldogs’ recent history of blowing a chance at going 12-0.

Tennessee gave Ole Miss and Alabama trouble before beating Kentucky

TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA – OCTOBER 23: Cedric Tillman #4 of the Tennessee Volunteers catches a pass for a touchdown against Josh Jobe #28 of the Alabama Crimson Tide at Bryant Denny Stadium on October 23, 2021 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Photo by Marvin Gentry/Getty Images )

The record may not show it but Tennessee has played some good football, especially throughout October and into November.

The Vols lost a close one to Ole Miss 31-26 and then the next week gave Alabama a good fight before the Crimson Tide pulled away in the fourth quarter.

Tennessee actually was within one touchdown of Alabama in the fourth quarter before the Tide blew the doors open and won by 28 points.

And then the Vols beat Kentucky.

I think Georgia wins on Saturday, but don’t sleep on the Vols.

