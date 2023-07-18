5 reasons the Steelers can win the AFC North

At this point, no one is giving the Pittsburgh Steelers much of a chance to make the playoffs, much less win the AFC North. There is some uncertainty around the development of quarterback Kenny Pickett and how much he can improve in 2023 but we have confidence in this team as a whole. Here are five reasons the Steelers can win the AFC North in 2023.

The defense is elite

(AP Photo/Matt Durisko)

The Steelers defense took a step back when T.J. Watt went on IR in 2022 but with his return and the upgrades Pittsburgh made at other spots mean this defense will once again be among the very best in the NFL.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is beatable

Sam Greene-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh has beaten Burrow twice in five games including a four-interception loss early last season. Even in the second matchup of the year when Cincinnati won, the Steelers picked him off twice.

The run game can be dominant

Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is planning to come out and run the football and be physical. The team has upgraded the offensive line and has two excellent backs in Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. The best way to keep a high-powered passing offense in check is to keep them off the field and this run game can do it.

Browns are going to Brown

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

As much as the Browns rebuild and for all the accolades they draw in the offseason, history says Cleveland will find a way to underperform. Death, taxes and an underachieving Browns team are the only certainties in life.

The Steelers aren't scared of Lamar Jackson

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Pittsburgh is 3-2 against Lamar Jackson and shows no fear of the athletic quarterback. The team always has a plan to keep him and check, hit him often and force him to win with his arm.

Story originally appeared on Steelers Wire