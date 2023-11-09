5 reasons Penn State will upset Michigan

Saturday at noon represents the most significant and arguably most demanding challenge Penn State has faced all football season.

The Michigan Wolverines, ranked No. 3 in the College Football Playoff rankings, are heading into Happy Valley on a mission to put aside the noise and beat a ranked team for the first time this season. No. 10 Penn State, coming off its most complete game of the season against Maryland, has a different idea with hopes to keep its Big Ten championship and College Football Playoff hopes alive, as a loss would end those pursuits.

After last weekend’s domination against the Terrapins, the Nittany Lions are coming into this weekend with an increased level of confidence on both sides of the ball. It will take an even more complete performance to knock off the defending Big Ten champions, and we’ll dive into five reasons why Penn State can do just that.

Penn State’s rush defense remains dominant

Nov 4, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum (2) rushes in the first half against the Purdue Boilermakers at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Don’t let Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards beat you again. A job easier said than done.

Corum torched the Penn State defense last year to the tune of 166 yards and two touchdowns, while Edwards ran for 173 yards and two scores himself. This year, the Nittany Lions boast the nation’s second-best run defense by yards per game (60.6), only behind James Madison (59.7), and are the best run defense in the conference. After holding Maryland to the FBS second-lowest rushing total in history (-49 yards), a repeat performance against Corum, the conference’s fourth-leading rusher, must happen for Penn State to pull the upset. If the Nittany Lions falter against the run like last season, their chances of pulling out the upset most likely fall through the window. Shutting down half of the Big Ten’s top offense remains and making JJ McCarthy beat them is key for a Penn State upset.

Have 30+ rushing attempts as a team

Nov 4, 2023; College Park, Maryland, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Kaytron Allen (13) cuts in front of Maryland Terrapins defensive back Glendon Miller (13) during the first half at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

You’d be correct if you notice a theme focusing on the running game. A low-scoring affair is on tap in a matchup featuring the Big Ten’s top-2 defenses. In Penn State’s only defeat this season to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions could only muster 26 attempts on the ground. Watch for Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton to get the rock a lot.

Generating more than 30 attempts does two things: it keeps Michigan’s offense off the field and takes the pressure off Drew Allar to make hero plays. If you check the box score when the clock hits zero and Penn State wins, I’d be surprised if they didn’t have 30 or more rushes.

Win the turnover battle

Penn State safety Jalen Reed (1) reacts after intercepting a pass and returning it 17 yards in the first half of a NCAA football game against Indiana Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Every game you go into as an underdog, you cannot afford to shoot yourself in the foot.

Penn State leads the nation in not shooting themselves in the foot with a turnover margin of +16, with the next closest team being Navy at +12. Drew Allar has consistently displayed his knack for taking care of the ball, having thrown only one interception on the season, and that must continue against a good Michigan secondary. The Nittany Lions have forced 20 turnovers so far this year while only giving the ball up four times. Michigan’s JJ McCarthy will take advantage of mistakes, and the pressure will be on the Penn State secondary to shut down a quarterback who completes 75.7% of his passes, a very tall order. On the defensive side of the ball, forcing McCarthy into bad throws and punching the ball out will generate more possessions that Drew Allar and company have to turn into points.

Drew Allar remains confident and decisive

Penn State quarterback Drew Allar prepares to throw a 16-yard touchdown pass to Theo Johnson in the second half of a NCAA football game against Indiana at Beaver Stadium Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 33-24.

Before last weekend’s performance, questions surrounded Allar and the Nittany Lions passing attack.

For many, those questions were answered by Allar, who threw for 240 yards and four touchdowns. Allar doesn’t need to produce as much as he did a week ago, but for Penn State to remain a balanced offense, more of the same decisive on-time throws are required. Pushing the ball downfield threw the air has not been Penn State’s mojo this year, but when the opportunity arises to air it out to Dante Cephas and KeAndre Lambert-Smith, Allar needs to let it fly. Allar also has to be confident using his legs when his receivers are covered to pick up first downs. I don’t think it will be a game where Penn State needs Allar to throw for 300 yards and three touchdowns, but a game where converting on the third down throws will be critical.

Win the third quarter

One of the biggest storylines coming into the game for both teams is their domination of the third quarter.

Both teams haven’t allowed a point all season and dominated the quarter offensively. Penn State is 97-0, while Michigan is 113-0 in all third quarters this season. A third quarter where Penn State holds Michigan scoreless is probably unlikely, but making halftime adjustments and coming out strong as an offense is crucial. Even if the Nittany Lions can’t completely shut the door on Michigan coming out of halftime, winning the third quarter sets them up with a shot in the fourth to come out on top.

