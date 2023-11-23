5 reasons Penn State will beat Michigan State in Detroit

This Friday, the Land Grant Trophy is on the line when Penn State (9-2) kicks off against Michigan State (4-7) to close out the regular season. The Nittany Lions and Spartans will face off at Ford Field in Detroit. Despite the series being tied 18-18-1 all-time, Penn State is a comfortable 19.5-point favorite on FanDuel as of Monday morning.

Since the trophy was implemented in 1993, Penn State has won 17 of the 27 meetings against Michigan State. Friday’s matchup will mark the tenth consecutive meeting of the two schools, and with the Big Ten expanding next year, the next matchup won’t be until 2025.

The Nittany Lions and Spartans are both coming off wins. Penn State beat Rutgers 27-6, while the Spartans held off Indiana for a 24-21 victory. Several questions surround the Nittany Lions, specifically the injury status of Drew Allar and whether Beau Pribula gets a shot against a below-average Spartan team. A win would put Penn State in a prime position to secure a New Year’s Six bowl.

Let’s take a look at five reasons Penn State takes home the Land Grant Trophy for back-to-back seasons.

Suffocating defense

Penn State has relied on its defense the whole season. The defense has had to step up and create turnovers without a decent passing game. Michigan State’s offense is only slightly better than Rutgers, averaging 306.5 yards per game. The Spartans are a pass-first offense and rank 121st out of 130 qualified teams in terms of rush offense, only averaging 99 yards per game on the ground.

For a stout Penn State run defense ranked first in the Big Ten, Michigan State will have to beat the Nittany Lions through the air to have any chance in the game. Spartans’ quarterback Katin Houser took over the starting job for their week seven matchup against Rutgers and had his best game this past weekend against Indiana, throwing for 277 yards and three touchdowns. Michigan State has turned the ball over 21 times (9 fumbles, 12 interceptions), so the opportunity will be there for Penn State’s defense to create opportunities for their offense.

Quarterback play

This week’s top storyline for the Nittany Lions will be the health of 5-star sophomore quarterback Drew Allar, who left the game against Rutgers early in the third quarter, unable to move his arm above his numbers. Redshirt freshman Beau Pribula came in and played well, using his mobility to prolong drives. The Spartans are a better run defense than passing defense, so quarterback play will be something to watch, especially if Allar can’t play.

If Allar does play, Michigan State offers a prime opportunity to let him rip it to gain confidence heading into the bowl game, and next season would be beneficial. Pribula performance last weekend warrants at least a few cameos against the Spartans, and if Allar is out, it would be nice to see him get the chance to throw it, especially considering the Spartan defense will be going all out to stop his legs. There shouldn’t be a quarterback controversy in Happy Valley if Allar is healthy but Pribula deserves more opportunities.

Wide receiver group

A group that has drastically underperformed this year and continued that trend last Saturday. Against Rutgers, only two receivers caught a pass for a combined 40 yards. It was unsurprising, considering Allar’s injury and the lack of production out of the receiver this season. This group is up in the air after this season, with multiple players, including leading receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith, having the option to either come back or declare for the draft.

With a Spartan defense ranked 73rd in pass yards allowed in the nation, Lambert-Smith and company should be able to find some separation. Many around the program are saying how this position group needs a major overhaul in the offseason, and a good performance might help them state their case for a spot on next year’s squad.

Kaytron Allen and Nick Singleton

Almost every week, I list these two guys as a reason Penn State will win, and every week, they validate that selection, but it is in a very underwhelming way. Neither of them has topped 100 yards in a game yet this season, largely due to them splitting the workload. Kaytron Allen has recently looked like the more reliable and effective back, averaging 4.9 yards per carry this season.

I would love to see Nick Singleton used more in the passing game on screen passes because of his elite open-field ability, but that has yet to happen much this season. Other than Drew Allar, Singleton and Allen are Penn State’s best players on offense and need to be focal points, especially against a weaker Michigan State defense.

Better play calling

Penn State should win this game comfortably no matter how the game plan shakes out, but the play-calling needs to be improved once again. James Franklin largely changed offensive play callers because of the lack of play calls that got Allar into a rhythm.

Last week was inconsistent with those calls, and the easy throws were only occasionally called. When Pribula came into the game, it seemed the play calling fit his quarterbacking style as it was hit or miss with Allar. Whether it is Pribula or Allar under center, calling plays must take advantage of each quarterback’s strengths. Tight ends and running backs are the Nittany Lions’ most talented skill position groups on offense, and not calling enough plays for them is, as we’ve seen before, a firable offense. Fixing this offense will rely mostly on the shoulders of the new offensive coordinator, but Friday’s game seems like a good time to emphasize Penn State’s stars.

