5 reasons Marvin Harrison Jr. is already a good fit with Arizona Cardinals

Marvin Harrison Jr. made the difficult look mundane with a one-handed catch while spinning in mid-air on Tuesday at Arizona Cardinals practice. It wasn't the only spectacular play he made over the past month at the Cardinals' organized team activities.

Plenty of folks at team headquarters in Tempe are raving about what they've seen from Harrison, the Cardinals' first draft pick (fourth overall) in April's NFL draft. From head coach Jonathan Gannon to quarterback Kyler Murray to fellow wide receivers and beyond, Harrison looks as advertised in terms of being a potential star for years to come.

He's only been a Cardinal for a few weeks, but what Harrison can bring to the team is beginning to reveal itself. Here are five things that show Harrison is already a good fit with the Cardinals as offseason workouts come to an end.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) during minicamp at Dignity Health Training Center on June 11, 2024.

Harrison quietly goes about his business

One might expect the first wide receiver taken in the draft to flex a little and automatically be penciled in as the No. 1 wide receiver. But Harrison still talks about his place with the Cardinals in terms of earning a role, which indicates he isn't taking anything for granted.

"I've got a lot of confidence in my abilities going forward, but I think the mental aspect is most important right now, just learning the playbook, being where I need to be for Kyler, gaining trust of teammates and coaches," Harrison said.

Harrison thinks Kyler Murray is 'amazing'

"Obviously he has the arm talent to make every throw on the field, then you guys know his ability to create plays with his legs. Super excited to play with him." Harrison said of Murray.

Anything he can learn from Murray, Harrison said, will help him. He's getting to know his quarterback better as a person.

Harrison has already volunteered his time in the community

The past few weeks have seen Harrison take part in a visit to Phoenix Children's Hospital and working with girls flag football players and Special Olympics athletes, joining his fellow rookies.

"It's been such a joy to be able to interact with those people," Harrison said. "Bring a smile to people's faces."

Harrison spoke highly of his fellow rookies.

"Not only great football players but great people as well," he said. "To have that relationship with the community early on in our career is great."

Harrison is willing to work hard

Gannon spoke of Harrison working perhaps even too much, not as a bad thing but just something the coaching staff had to watch.

"I think you've got to take his input. He has the best interests with me. I also have to understand it's a very long season and you can't burn yourself out too much," Harrison said. "He knows I want to be the best player I can be."

Harrison can turn on the charm

When fellow receiver Michael Wilson referred to Harrison as "perspicacious" on Tuesday, the descriptive word flew over the heads of everyone in the room.

Wilson's word choice is defined as "having a ready insight into and understanding of things." That would appear to peg Harrison properly, as he understands his place as a rookie and that he has a lot of work to do to learn the Cardinals' offense and become a starter.

"That's that Stanford education," Harrison said. "I ain't got that. He knows me. I don't know what that word means. He can keep that to himself. Whatever that means, it's awesome."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Why Arizona Cardinals' Marvin Harrison Jr. is so impressive