5 reasons to love Yankees' World Series chances for 2022 MLB season

On this Valentine's Day, the hearts of baseball fans are aching for the game they love. The lockout is agonizing at this point, but there's no way the game isn't going to come back this year ... right?

With cautious optimism, fans and their beloved teams still look ahead to what's to come for them in 2022. For Yankees fans, it's another year they can be excited about as a World Series could be in reach.

Why? Well, we've got five reasons why Yankees fans should love the team's chances to collect a 28th world championship. Let's take a look:

1. Free Agency Isn't Done

GM Brian Cashman has a pretty solid roster right now, but he was expected to be more aggressive in free agency before the lockout. Now, he's been waiting over two months to make his move.

It's safe to say the Yankees are going to do something to improve their roster before the season starts. They've been connected in the first baseman market, with the likes of Freddie Freeman, Matt Olson and even a reunion with Anthony Rizzo talked about. There's also the shortstop situation, something they certainly need to address. And it wouldn't hurt to add some more pitching, too.

There are options galore for Cashman to seriously bolster the group he has now. Fans should first and foremost love that their team will be active once the lockout is lifted.

Of course, a new year brings a new challenge. And who can really predict what a team, let alone a certain player, will have to go through over 162 contests?



But fans have to be excited by what Judge was able to produce when he was finally available for a full year in 2021. In 148 games, Judge slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 dingers, 98 RBI, and had a .916 OPS. Those numbers had him finish fourth in AL MVP voting.

This is what the Yanks look for from Judge every season, and because of accomplishing that, the extension talks should be coming very soon.

Whenever Judge goes, the rest of the team usually follows. He'll certainly be looking to build off his 2021 campaign, especially going into a contract year. That only means good things.

3. Aaron Boone Returning

Some fans might not be on the same page as me right now, but nevertheless, you can't deny what Boone has been able to do in just a couple seasons with this roster.

The star power and depth has certainly been there, and it remains that way. But a good leader needs to be able to hold this group together like glue, and Boone has done that.

Look at last season: The Yanks were in complete disarray to start the year and it didn't really pick up until after the All-Star break. Boone continuously proclaimed his belief in his guys and knew they would figure it out. He tried different lineups and placed Rizzo and Joey Gallo perfectly when he had to. He was better with bullpen changes than previous years, too.

Boone returning is a big deal for the Yanks.

4. Stiff AL East Competition

Scott, why would we want to play hard teams all season in our division? Wouldn't we want an easier road to the postseason?

I've always been one to love tougher opponents. Any coach or player will tell you when you defeat them, it prepares you for the bigger games that lie ahead.

Sure, the Yanks will have those patches in the schedule where they should cruise. But the Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays are all playoff contenders this year. One could even make the argument that right now all three teams are better than the Bombers (I disagree but that's for another time).

If the Yanks can handle their competition in the AL East and rise to the top of it, that will be more than enough for whatever postseason series lies ahead. Fans should also love how rivalries are brewing with the Jays and Rays just like it has been for decades with the Sox.

Jul 10, 2021; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Gerrit Cole (45) reacts after recording a strikeout against the Houston Astros to end the game at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

I don't know about you, but I have a very big feeling that Cole is going to win the AL Cy Young in 2022.

I know that's really not out of left field, but one has to think Cole has a chip on his shoulder after how his 2021 season ended with his head down walking off the Fenway Park mound after tossing a dud in the Wild Card game.

That's the type of stuff Cole keeps in the back of his mind. He did so after the Yanks eventually Game 5 of the ALDS against the Rays in 2020, his first Yankees season. It wasn't his fault in the end, but still, that's the type of pitcher Cole is -- he knows he's the ace who needs to get it done in big games.

Cole's numbers were still elite despite the hamstring injury that bugged him at the end of the year. There was also the Spider Tack speculation surrounding him once MLB cracked down on foreign substances.

Either way you look at it, he has a lot to prove in Year 3 and I absolutely love that. Look for that stern staredown to Kyle Higashioka behind the plate all season long. I'd hate to be in the batter's box.