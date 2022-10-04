5 reasons Jahmyr Gibbs could win the Heisman Trophy

The Alabama Crimson Tide is off to an undefeated 5-0 start and earned the No. 1 ranking in college football. The Alabama defense has been stellar to start the year, and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young continues to flash his stardom every single week. However, the one player who is really making the Tide offense special is Jahmyr Gibbs.

Gibbs was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Gibbs posted a jaw-dropping stat line of 18 carries for 206 yards and two touchdowns, both touchdowns came on runs of over 70 yards.

As well as being the feature back of the Tide, Gibbs also leads the team in receptions. His ability to get it done through the air as well as the ground makes him arguably the most versatile back Nick Saban has ever had come through Tuscaloosa.

If Gibbs continues to play like he did against the Razorbacks, here are five reasons why he could go on to win the Heisman.

Gibbs leads one of the best RB rooms in the nation

The Alabama offensive line has been outstanding to start the year as they are currently second in the country with 7.4 yards per carry, trailing only TCU. Gibbs and the running back room deserve a lot of credit as well, but the big guys up front are the ones that are creating those holes.

Gibbs is the Tide's leading receiver

Not only has been Gibbs been the most successful running back this year, he has also been one of the most efficient receivers. He leads the time with 19 receptions, is third with 207 yards and has the second most receiving touchdowns. Having a swiss army knife like Gibbs takes so much pressure off Bryce Young’s shoulders.

The Flash 2.0

In 2021, Jameson Williams was widely regarded as the fastest player in college football, and Alabama may have struck gold again with Jahmyr Gibbs. In the win over Arkansas, Gibbs reached a top speed of 22.8 miles per hour during one of his touchdown runs which is the fastest recorded time in college or the NFL this year. That type of speed can hurt you from anywhere on the field, especially with how creative Alabama is to get him the ball.

Voter Fatigue

The biggest threat to Gibbs Heisman campaign is likely his own teammate Bryce Young. While Young is off to a stellar start and still likely to be the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, there will be voter fatigue and guys who don’t think anyone should win back-to-back Heisman’s. Also if Young misses any time, Alabama will lean even more on Gibbs.

When the going gets tough, so does Gibbs

Even when the Tide have had their backs against the wall, Gibbs always responds. When the Tide were in trouble at Texas, Gibbs found a way into the end zone. When Bryce Young went down against Arkansas and everyone on earth knew Alabama was running, he still churned out yards and found the end zone. When the going gets tough Gibbs always steps into the spotlight, and that will be massive going forward.

