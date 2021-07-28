5 reasons for excitement as Browns training camp opens

The Cleveland Browns open their 2021 training camp on Wednesday with a lot of hype and excitement surrounding it. Unlike years past, this hype isn’t based on hope, a new regime or the idea that miracles can happen.

Instead, the 2021 Browns have hype surrounding them because of a playoff appearance, and win, in 2020 and a growth-oriented offseason following.

Hype doesn’t win football games. Hype doesn’t lead to Super Bowl appearances. Hype doesn’t even ensure positive attention for the team.

Hype does create excitement for the fanbase and increased attention from the national media. Hype does lead to expectations including some believing the Cleveland is neck and neck with the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

Why don’t we keep the hype going with a look at five (of many) reasons for excitement as Browns training camp opens?

Continuity

Continuity has been discussed throughout the offseason because it is such a rarity for the Browns. While this could be headlined as "Continuity on offense" the reality is the team has continuity in a lot of ways. Same front office. Same head coach. Same coaching staff. The only continuity in the past for the Browns was the lack of continuity. The offense returns all eleven starters as well as almost all of the backups as well. There will be camp battles on the offensive line, at wide receiver and in the running back group. Baker Mayfield has a chance to build upon last season instead of tossing the previous year aside and learning something entirely new. That cannot be understated.

Mayfield's Development

To make sure we don't understate it, Mayfield's development is the second thing that brings excitement going into training camp. Last year was the first year Mayfield took a majority of snaps from under center and his transition was close to flawless. His footwork, ball handling and use of his mobility set up the team's offense for success. All of that takes a lot of effort. Those little details take hours and hours of practice and refinement to achieve especially with such little experience. Mayfield also improved as the year went on in reading defenses presnap and after getting his head around after a play-action fake. In the past, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and former Browns coaches had him in the shotgun where he could survey the field the entire time. Last year, he had to learn to do so before and after the play fake instead. Going into his fourth year, with a full complement of weapons and a returning offensive system, Mayfield can focus on refining and building off the past. Looking to take the next step, and earn a big contract extension, Cleveland has a quarterback on a mission.

Defensive Additions

Almost the entirety of the Browns offseason was focused on the defensive side of the ball. While far from perfect, Andrew Berry was able to add a ton of talent to the weak link of the team. In free agency, the secondary was changed with the additions of John Johnson III and Troy Hill. With Greedy Williams and Grant Delpit returning from injury, the Browns have added four very talented players to their secondary alone. The linebacker group got a boost from the signing of Anthony Walker, the return of Malcolm Smith and the drafting of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Tony Fields II. While linebackers are less and less important, having guys who can run and chase will be helpful to the team. The defensive line also got additions to try to boost the play around Myles Garrett. Olivier Vernon, a free agent, is unlikely to play much of the year after getting injured so the team brought in Takk McKinley and Jadeveon Clowney. Curtis Weaver returns after missing last season with an injury. Gone is Sheldon Richardson but in is Malik Jackson, Andrew Billings, Tommy Togiai, Marvin Wilson and Malik McDowell. There are even more names added this year that could fight for roster spots. Needless to say, Berry and company saw a weakness and worked very hard to try to fix that problem. Nothing is certain but the Browns have a lot of new faces on that side of the ball which is cause for a lot of excitement and hope.

Depth Protecting Rookies

Too many times teams (especially in Cleveland) have needed their rookie class to be impactful. Rarely does that work for a variety of reasons but the Browns will not require that this year, barring injuries. While there is excitement for players like Greg Newsome II, Owusu-Koramoah and Togiai, the team has depth to protect them if they need time to adjust or hit the dreaded "rookie wall" late in the season. Instead of forcing them into starting roles, the rookies will really have to earn those spots against quality competitors. Depth helps protect rookies from getting ahead of themselves in assuming their spots on the team. It also helps protect rookies from feeling the pressure to be "the guy" at their position. The Browns depth will help their rookies take on the NFL at the appropriate pace. If Cleveland's rookies play well right away, great. If they don't, the Browns still have talented players ready to take on those roles anyways.

Weapons, Weapons, Weapons

The list of weapons the Browns could have to roll out each week is impressive if everyone is healthy and lives up to expectations:

Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt

Odell Beckham Jr.

Jarvis Landry

Rashard Higgins

Anthony Schwartz

Donovan Peoples-Jones

Austin Hooper

David Njoku

Harrison Bryant

With only five skilled players on the field at a time, Cleveland could have a hard time keeping everyone fed the ball on offense. That is a great problem to have. While the Browns are a running team, their run game is a weapon more so than other teams who just pound the ball. Chubb and Hunt can create explosive plays while also setting up the play-action pass perfectly. With the return of Beckham and Peoples-Jones and the addition of Schwartz, the Browns also have the deep speed needed to keep defenses honest. That explosive ability was quite limited last season once Beckham went down. Njoku, from the tight end spot, also can be explosive in the seam. Landry, Higgins, Hooper and Bryant may not have the explosive ability of those listed above but their route running and consistency are a vital part of keeping drives going. Mayfield may be in for a big year with all of the diversity of weapons around him.

