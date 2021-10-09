5 reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Buccaneers

This Week 5 matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium may end up as the toughest contest the Miami Dolphins play in all season.

Bruce Arians’ team is coming off two hard-fought games that really tested his offense. They have the firepower to go out and put up 40 points on a lot of teams in this league, and they will be efforting that after being slowed down recently.

The Dolphins will have to play a complete game and not commit any mistakes in order to stay in this game.

Here are five reasons the Dolphins should be concerned about the Buccaneers.

Tampa has the best wide receiver trio in the league.

Through four weeks, the trio of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown has accounted for 58 receptions for 777 yards and five touchdowns.

They can do it all. Evans presents an outside threat with size and his ability to high-point. Brown’s route running and quickness have made him one of the best slot receivers of all time. Godwin can do a little bit of everything, making him the perfect fit.

Not many teams have the resources to cover all of these weapons. Miami might be one of the few that comes close, but it will be a real challenge.

Their front seven is ferocious.

After missing the last two games due to injury Jason Pierre-Paul is set to re-join the Bucs on the field Sunday. He’ll add even more ability to a group that is one of the best in the league.

Todd Bowles’ unit has allowed the fewest rushing yards per game this season with a staggeringly low 47.5. With a big body like Vita Vea in the front and two instinctive linebackers in Devin White and Lavonte David behind him, teams just stop trying.

Miami’s offensive line has struggled this season, so even with the addition of Austin Reiter, they’ll have their hands full.

Their offensive line does a good job of protecting their quarterback.

Tom Brady doesn’t have a ton to worry about with this offensive line in front of him. They’ve played pretty well, giving him to make his reads and get rid of the ball before he gets hit.

Tampa has allowed the six fewest sacks per game this season, averaging 1.8.

Emmanuel Ogbah, Jaelan Phillips, Christian Wilkins, and others have been getting some solid pressure in recent weeks, and this was one of the keys to a win. However, it won’t be easy.

Miami may be without DeVante Parker.

Brian Flores announced on Friday that Parker’s status in this game would likely be a game-time decision. The wide receiver has been dealing with a hamstring injury that has limited him in practice this week.

If Parker can’t go, the Dolphins’ offense takes a big hit.

That would leave Jaylen Waddle, Mack Hollins, Albert Wilson, and Preston Williams as the guys on the active roster. Waddle has had solid production this year for a rookie, but if he’s the top receiver, things become more challenging.

It's Tom Brady.

The Miami Dolphins actually have the second-best record of any team against Tom Brady, as they are 12-23 against the quarterback. In those games, however, Brady still has a 92.8 passer rating and has 67 touchdowns to 27 interceptions.

This will be the first time that the 43-year-old is facing Miami as a member of the Buccaneers. He will have one of the best groups of weapons he’s had in these matchups.

Brady spent years practicing against Flores and defensive coordinator Josh Boyer. He has intimate knowledge of how they want to coach their defense and what they’re expecting.

It doesn’t seem possible to completely stop Brady, but the Dolphins will have to find a way to slow him down.

