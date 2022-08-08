5 reasons the Crimson Tide will win another national championship in 2022

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide are chasing the program’s nineteenth national title this season, and his seventh with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban returns one of his most talented rosters to date, so it isn’t wild to think that he will ascend to the peak of the college football world once again.

As of right now, it seems like a four-team race for the national title alongside Clemson, Georgia and Ohio State. Of those four, one had a down year, one won a national title and the other was loaded with young, inexperienced talent, a situation the Crimson Tide found itself in, as well.

Here are five reasons the Tide stands alone at the top and will get another national title in 2022.

Bryce Young is the best player in college football

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Young is the reigning Heisman trophy winner, and frankly the best player in college football. With an improved offensive line and a plethora of weapons yet again, expect Young to be back in New York come December.

GOAT is as hungry as ever

Nick Saban

(John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports)

One might assume that after breaking nearly every college football record a coach might lose his fastball a bit, but that’s just the case for Coach Saban as he is zeroed in on title number eight. As always, Coach Saban will get every single drop of effort out of every single player.

Alabama returns both coordinators

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

For only the third time in the past eight years, the Crimson Tide will be returning bother their offensive and defensive coordinators. To keep some continuity in the coaching staff is massive for Coach Saban because the last two times they returned coordinators (2015, 2020) they went on to win the national title that season.

Will Anderson and Dallas Turner

Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

Will Anderson is the best defensive player in college football. He led the country in sacks and tackles for loss in 2021, but everyone already knows all about him. Dallas Turner is the next elite prospect in Tuscaloosa after Anderson as he posted 8.5 sacks and 10 tackles for loss in only six games in 2021.

Transfer portal dominance

Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Saban and his recruiting team absolutely dominated the transfer portal by landing a handful of impact players such as Jahmyr Gibbs, Tyler Harrell, Jermaine Burton, Eli Ricks, and Tyler Steen. All five of these guys fill positional needs and will be impact players from day one. The Tide also only lost two starters on both offense and defense.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire