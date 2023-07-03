5 reasons to be confident in the 2023 Oklahoma Sooners

Just about two months away from the start of the 2023 college football season, there are few teams without question marks somewhere on the roster. The Oklahoma Sooners are no different.

But instead of focusing on the unsolved mysteries with the Sooners ahead of fall camp, let’s take a look at some of the reasons to feel optimistic about Oklahoma Football heading into their final season in the Big 12 in 2023.

Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel (8) warms up before a Bedlam college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklah

Dillon Gabriel could have been better on third down and in the red zone in 2022. Even if he and the offense is just a little bit better, the Sooners likely avoid their first losing season in 25 years.

Unfortunately, they weren’t, but those situations should diminish that Gabriel was really good for Oklahoma in his first year in the Power Five. Now with an offseason to reflect on what went well and what didn’t, Gabriel can build on a 2022 season that led to winning the Big 12’s Newcomer of the Year award.

He’s got a good deep ball that will help the Sooners make big plays in the passing game. He’s a leader and has a strong command of the offense. While there are certainly questions at wide receiver and along the offensive line, Gabriel’s presence is a stabilizing force for a unit that saw a lot of turnover this offseason.

Brent Venables

Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables walks off the field after a spring scrimmage game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman Okla., on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Nathan J. Fish, The Oklahoman

In Brent Venables’ first year at Clemson, the Tigers finished 48th in the nation in points allowed per game. In year two, the Tigers jumped up to 24th in the nation in points allowed per game.

You can’t make an apples-to-apples comparison here, but you’d be hard pressed to find someone who didn’t believe Oklahoma’s defense wasn’t going to be better in year two. It might not become a top-50 defense, but it doesn’t need to be for the Sooners to win nine or ten games. They just can’t be the 99th-ranked defense in points allowed or the 122nd-ranked defense in yards allowed.

Venables and his staff didn’t sit on their hands and hope the current roster of players were going to see progression from year one in his system to year two. They attacked the transfer portal with the same aggression he expects to see on the field. If portal adds like Rondell Bothroyd, Dasan McCullough, Reggie Pearson, and a number of defensive line additions can have an instant impact, this defense will be better and so will this team in year two under Venables.

Safety Depth

NORMAN, OK – OCTOBER 15: Defensive back Key Lawrence #12 of the Oklahoma Sooners breaks up what would have been a touchdown pass in the end zone to tight end Trevor Kardell #45 of the Kansas Jayhawks in the first quarter at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on October 15, 2022 in Norman, Oklahoma. (Photo by Brian Bahr/Getty Images)

Speaking of Reggie Pearson, the Texas Tech transfer joins a group of safeties that make up arguably the deepest position group on the team. Pearson joins returning starter Billy Bowman. Key Lawrence is back after playing a significant rotational role. Ted Roof was quick to heap praise on Lawrence after the spring game.

And then there’s Robert Spears-Jennings, who played in a limited capacity in 2022, but when he did play, flashed speed and physicality from his deep safety position.

That group welcomes in five-star safety Peyton Bowen and four-star prospect Daeh McCullough. Bowen was fantastic during the spring, receiving rave reviews from Venables and making an impact in the spring game, intercepting Dillon Gabriel on a deep ball. McCullough has an impressive athletic profile, like his brother Dasan, but his 2023 impact may be limited due to arriving in the summer.

Still, the group that Oklahoma’s put together at safety makes them faster, more athletic, and more capable of making plays in both the run and passing game.

Running Back Depth

Dec 29, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Jovantae Barnes (2) runs with the ball against the Florida State Seminoles in the first quarter during the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl at Camping World Stadium. Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

If safety isn’t the deepest unit on the team, it might be running back. Though they don’t have a 1,000-yard rusher to work with after Eric Gray left for the NFL, they have a group of impressive runners starting with Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk.

Barnes and Sawchuk showed what they could do in a two-back system in the Cheez-It Bowl, both running for more than 100 yards, providing a significant portion of Oklahoma’s offense in the game.

They lead a group that includes returning runners like Marcus Major, Tawee Walker, and Oregon transfer Emeka Megwa. Additionally, Oklahoma brings in Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks.

Barnes and Sawchuk are likely to see the bulk of the work, but don’t be surprised to see a deep rotation at running back as Lebby looks to take pressure off the defense and lean on the running game.

Transfer Additions

Dasan McCullough goes through drills as the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) college football team holds spring practice outside of Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on March 21, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

If the Oklahoma Sooners are going to win big in 2023, it’ll be in large part because of the transfer portal additions they made. Walter Rouse, Rondell Bothroyd, Reggie Pearson, Dasan McCullough, Caleb Shaffer, and Kendal Dennis (JUCO) were starters or significant contributors in their previous locales.

Trace Ford, Davon Sears, Jacob Lacey, and Da’Jon Terry provide more experience and depth to a defensive line group that struggled against the run and to generate a pass rush in 2022.

Andrel Anthony, Brenen Thompson, and Austin Stogner provide some depth in their pass-catching corps. Stogner, in particular, was a necessary addition with the departure of Brayden Willis to the NFL.

While the Sooners like the young receivers and tight ends from the 2022 and 2023 recruiting classes, they haven’t contributed yet, so adding numbers to the competition for wide receiver two was a wise move.

And those transfer additions will need to be impactful this year. With a defense that was one of the worst in college football and an offense that lost six starters to the NFL, the Sooners need their new arrivals to hit the ground running.

