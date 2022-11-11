5 reasons Clemson gets the win over Louisville

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson are back home this Saturday as the Tigers take on Malik Cunningham and the Louisville Cardinals.

The No.10 Tigers are coming off a rough road performance against Notre Dame and will look to bounce back at home this weekend. With the team struggling in their last two games, Swinney and the team will look to put together their first complete performance of the season against Louisville.

Louisville may have starter their season off slow, but Cunningham and the Cardinals have recovered nicely. It should be a great game in Death Valley this Saturday.

Here are five reasons why Clemson will walk away with a home win against Louisville:

Clemson wins games at home

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Dabo Swinney-led football teams have been excellent at home, showing that home-field advantage is a genuine thing. The Tigers currently hold the longest home win streak in the entirety of college football, winning their last 38 home games. Swinney has been dealt a home loss since 2016 when the team fell to Pittsburgh in the game’s final seconds. The team may not always look their best in Death Valley but they do get the job done. Being back at home will benefit the Tigers greatly.

Will Shipley will be the best player on the field

Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Once again, we highlight Will Shipley as a key reason why the Tigers will win this Saturday. I’ve been saying this all season and mainly because it’s true. Clemson’s offense looks at its best when Shipley is heavily involved in the game plan. Last week against Notre Dame, the Tigers didn’t do a good job utilizing their star running back, and the offense suffered because of it. Things will be different this week, as offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter pointed out that he needs to do a better job getting Shipley involved. Shipley will be the best player on the field Saturday when the Tigers’ offense lines up against the Cardinals’ defense. Expect a big bounce-back performance from Ship.

Story continues

Clemson's defensive line will look to make a statement

Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

After last week’s performance against Notre Dame, Swinney’s defensive line is hungry and ready to come out swinging against Louisville. The defensive line has some of the best talents in the country, yet, they got bullied up front against the Fighting Irish. Notre Dame’s offensive line was more physical and dominated the battle up front all game. This unit knows they need to be better and have more than enough motivation from last week to come out of the gates firing against Louisville’s offensive line. I expect the guys up front to be aggressive in the pass rush while setting the edge and containing Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham’s rushing threat.

Davis Allen will continue his excellent season

Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Clemson starting tight end Davis Allen has been outstanding for the Tigers this season and will be another significant piece against Louisville. Allen has been starting quarterback DJ Uiagalelei’s security blanket all season. With Beaux Collins out for this matchup, Allen will be even more of a crucial piece of the Tigers gameplan. The young tight end was the only weapon in the passing game to get anything going against Notre Dame last week, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Cardinals do everything they can to shut down Clemson’s security blanket. Davis Allen will have a significant impact on this game.

Linebacker's Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter will step up against a great quarterback

(AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Louisville starting quarterback Malik Cunningham is one of the most explosive players in the country and would be a challenging task for any defense. Clemson’s star linebackers Trenton Simpson and Barrett Carter may have their hands full, but they are talented enough to shut down the key pieces of Cunningham’s game. Cunningham isn’t 100% from the looks of things, so there’s no telling what to expect from him come Saturday. Regardless, if he plans on using his feet, he will have to find a way past these two. Though the defense has had its struggles, both Simpson and Carter have been great this season. The two linebackers will be flying up and down the field this Saturday doing what they can to limit Cunningham.

Story originally appeared on Clemson Wire