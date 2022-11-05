5 reasons Clemson gets the win over Notre Dame

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers are away this Saturday as the Tigers head to South Bend to face Marcus Freeman and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

The No.5 Tigers are coming off a much-needed bye week after the team squeaked by Syracuse in Week 8. Facing a Notre Dame team that just put a beat down on Syracuse on the road, Clemson will have to play great football to avoid an upset this weekend.

Clemson and Notre Dame have a solid history of great games together though the Tigers have been the ones to come out on top the most in recent games. If the Tigers drop this one, they likely drop their chances at making the College Football Playoff.

Here are five reasons why Clemson will walk away with a win home win against Notre Dame:

Dabo Swinney

This Notre Dame game is make-or-break for the Tigers, and when comparing head coaches, Clemson has the edge in a massive way. Dabo Swinney is one of the best coaches in college football and could retire today and be considered a legend. Swinney has been in these situations before, while Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman is experiencing everything as a head coach for the first time. Swinney’s experience in games like this will give Clemson the edge they need to pull this out on the road.

Will Shipley is playing the best football of his career

Clemson starting running back Will Shipley is playing the best football of his career and has looked like the best player on the field nearly every week. As we’ve seen offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter increase Shipley’s workload, we’ve seen the sophomore running back carry this offense multiple times to success. Notre Dame’s run defense is middle of the pack, and Shipley will surely take advantage. While the battle up front won’t be the easiest to win, the Tigers have a running back that will make plays regardless of the situation.

Clemson's defensive line has the advantage

Notre Dame’s offensive line isn’t bad, but they don’t have near the talent Clemson has on their defensive line. It should be an aggressive game up front, as Notre Dame will likely do everything they can to establish the run. Will they be successful? It’s possible but unlikely, as this Clemson defense has made nearly every team they’ve faced this season one-dimensional. Though the last two games haven’t been this way, the Tigers are more than capable of making this happen. The Fighting Irish will have to find success in the passing game to pull off a win against the Tigers, and that should open up a ton of good opportunities for this defensive line in the pass rush. It should be an active game for this unit.

The Tigers haven't been missing in the red zone

Getting points when in the red zone is a massive key to success in football, and the Tigers have been one of the best in the country at doing so. Of 39 red zone possessions, Clemson has scored on 38 of them. Notre Dame’s defense ranks 130th in the nation in red zone defense. For those who don’t know, that is 2nd to last in the entire country. The Fighting Irish have allowed their opponents to score on every single red zone trip. Clemson will take advantage of this weakness.

Clemson matches up too well with Notre Dame

Clemson not only has the edge in talent but also matches up with Notre Dame really well. Notre Dame has a solid rushing attack running into a far better run defense. If the Fighting Irish were to get things going in the air, they’d have a serious chance though their passing offense ranks 106th in the country, so the likelihood of that happening is slim. Not only is Clemson the more talented team, they just match up with Notre Dame excellently.

