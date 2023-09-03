5 reasons Clemson gets a Labor Day win over Duke

We are just a day away from the start of the Clemson 2023 football season as the Tigers head to Durham to face a Duke Blue Devils team that has a great head coach in Mike Elko and a talented quarterback in Riley Leonard.

In years past, Duke would be of little worry for a program like Clemson, but this is not the same Blue Devils team we’ve seen in previous years. There is serious talent on this Duke roster, including future NFL talent.

Even so, this is a matchup that No.9 Clemson should win as the Tigers are currently two score favorites. Like Vegas, we, too, expect a win for the Tigers in this Labor Day ACC matchup.

Here are five reasons Clemson will walk away with a win over Duke in their season opener.

Clemson's roster is stacked with talent

The more talented team doesn’t always win, and we, as college football fans, know this to be true. Even so, the team with the better roster will naturally have a better chance to win. The talent differential is marginal in some situations, but this isn’t one of those cases. That’s not to say the Blue Devils don’t have talent on their roster. As mentioned, there are legitimate future NFL players on this Duke roster. They simply don’t have the amount of talent the Tigers have heading into this season. ESPN projects 10 Clemson players to be drafted in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Garrett Riley is Clemson's offensive coordinator

Clemson fans rejoice; we are just a day away from seeing 2022 Broyles Award winner Garrett Riley in action for the Tigers. The program desperately needed a change this offseason, and bringing in an offensive coordinator such as Riley was quite possibly the most ideal move Dabo Swinney and the program could have made. Riley was successful at SMU and clearly successful at TCU, helping the Horned Frogs make a dream run to a national championship appearance. Riley should have this Clemson offense humming in 2023.

Cade Klubnik is under center for the Tigers

I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: Clemson was one coaching decision away from a College Football Playoff appearance in 2022. That decision didn’t happen in time, and, sadly, that’s how we’ll always reflect on last season, but at this point, it’s all about 2023. Cade Klubnik is Clemson’s starting quarterback and now paired with Riley as the new OC, Klubnik is expected to break out in a big way this season. He had a great offseason and bulked up, and we can all agree that was completely necessary. I’m expecting BIG things from Klubnik this season, and I know I’m not the only one. I cannot wait to see this guy under center this season.

Clemson's defense is stacked and should improve in key areas

Clemson’s defense was good in 2022 but worse than expected. In 2023, they project to be far better and improved in their secondary, which is the biggest key heading into this season. We can talk all about how good the defensive line and linebackers are, but it is Clemson’s secondary that everyone will have their eyes on. This group had a tough season last year, but injuries and lack of experience certainly played a factor. This season, Nate Wiggins looks like a certified CB1, and safety Andrew Mukuba is healthy and ready to go. I’m excited to see how strong this defense will be, and Duke is an excellent test.

Clemson has the best linebacker duo in college football

Are you tired of hearing this from me? Too bad, it’s the truth! Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Barrett Carter are not only the best linebacker duo in college football but one of the best duos, period. These are two first-round caliber talents that feed off each other in a beautiful way. These two will lead this Clemson defense and should wreak havoc against the Blue Devils.

