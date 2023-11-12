5 reasons Cincinnati Bearcat football got a Big 12 win in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas – Cue the Hallelujah chorus.

Though it came against one of their former American Athletic Conference mates, the University of Cincinnati Bearcat football team is in the Big 12 victory column after playing Homecoming spoiler with a 24-14 victory in Houston.

Corey Kiner ran for 129 yards and two touchdowns, while quarterback Emory Jones had an efficient night going 13-for-16 passing for 131 yards and a touchdown to Ryan Montgomery. Carter Brown's 31-yard field goal accounted for the other three points.

“It has been a struggle and we all know that, but to come here and for our guys to continue to fight and practice the way they did and come out and play for each other was great," UC coach Scott Satterfield said.

Afterward, Cougars coach Dana Holgorsen called the loss "embarrassing" as his team dropped to 4-6 now needing two wins for any shot at a bowl game.

A well-rounded effort

Seemingly playing carefree, the Bearcats picked off Houston quarterback Donovan Smith three times. UC appeared to have the upper hand most of the night in front of the announced crowd of 34,312.

"This week at practice felt different than any other week," Kiner said. "Somebody said we need to finish the season right for the seniors. The seniors came and did a great job leading at practice and making sure we had some discipline out there on the field today."

As they have several times this season, UC led in the offensive categories, outrushing Houston 204-139, out-passing them 164-102 and winning in total offense, 368-241.

Time of possession was a lopsided 36:55 to 23:05 in favor of UC's now 3-7 (1-6 Big 12) Bearcats.

5 reasons UC hunkered down in Houston

Cincinnati Bearcats quarterback Emory Jones (5) throws a pass in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

1. A quick start

UC scored on its opening drive as the Bearcats traveled 75 yards in 11 plays with Emory Jones going 4-for-4 for 37 yards. His 7-yard pass to Ryan Montgomery gave the Bearcats a lead they would hold through the end of the first quarter.

In all three UC wins, they have scored on the opening drive. The Bearcats have also led in each quarter in their trio of victories.

Both Emory Jones and backup QB Brady Lichtenberg led touchdown drives against the Cougars. Get used to seeing the formula.

"Emory the last two weeks has played his best ball," Satterfield said. "Brady's coming in and taking a little bit of pressure off. I think both have played well. That's the kind of efficiency we need from that position."

UC running back Corey Kiner runs in for one of his two touchdowns Saturday. He rushed for 129 yards and is 115 yards short of 1,000 for the season with two games remaining.

2. Corey Kiner gashing toward a grand

In UC's second possession of the second quarter, Kiner galloped 62 yards for his longest run of the night. He would hit the Houston red-turfed end zone twice and finish with 129 yards, giving him 885 yards for the season.

Should Kiner gain 115 yards or more in UC's next two games, he'll be the first to reach 1,000 yards rushing since Jerome Ford did it in 2021.

3. Houston's Smith throws 3 picks

Donovan Smith is a 6-5, 241-pound specimen who single-handedly led Houston to an overtime win over Baylor in their last contest. Against the Bearcats he was able to scramble for 88 yards but was intercepted three times and sacked once.

Colerain High School accounted for three of those mishaps as Dontay Corleone sacked him and Deshaun Pace and Ken Willis each had picks. The last, by Willis, iced the game putting UC at the 1-yard line where they eventually took a knee.

Dorian Jones also intercepted Smith early in the third quarter to take any momentum away from Houston, which had deferred to receive the second-half kickoff.

"We know as a team we're better (the record)," Jones said. "Every single game we've played in we've been in. Us putting it together is big for this game."

Cincinnati Bearcats safety Ken Willis (27) returns an interception to the 1-yard line in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

4. Zebras like Bearcats

UC wasn't penalized until the final minutes when Bryon Threats had a pass interference in the end zone on Houston's last drive. UC was penalized later on purpose when they took a delay-of-game to set up a Mason Fletcher punt that pinned Houston on their own 5-yard-line on their final drive.

Even the replay guys favored UC when a key 4th-and-3 pass from Smith to Samuel Brown was overturned in the booth even after it was measured as a first down on the field.

The ensuing possession led to Kiner's second touchdown.

Cincinnati Bearcats head coach Scott Satterfield looks on in the first quarter of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Houston Cougars TDECU Stadium in Houston, Texas, on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

5. Ending a skid continues a streak

UC's seven-game losing streak came to a halt which was a load off of everyone's mind.

"We've been very close and just haven't gotten over the hump," Satterfield said. "To be able to get that win on the road like this says a lot about our guys. The Big 12 is wild. Anybody can beat anybody in this conference. The last-place team can beat the first-place team. Having been in the ACC the last four years I think top-to-bottom this league is more competitive and better."

In getting the road win in Houston, the Bearcats now have a four-game winning streak against the Cougars. Houston leads the overall series 15-14. Perhaps that's why they shot fireworks off when they scored late in the game when all it did was cut the Bearcat lead to 10.

Next up

UC is in Morgantown against the West Virginia Mountaineers next Saturday at a time to be determined. The Mountaineers lost at Oklahoma 59-20 Saturday night.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: 5 things UC Bearcat football did to get a Big 12 win in Houston