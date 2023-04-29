5 reasons BYU QB Jaren Hall will excite Vikings fans

The Minnesota Vikings didn’t take a quarterback in the first round, but they weren’t leaving the 2023 NFL Draft without one.

With the 164th overall pick in the draft, the Vikings selected BYU quarterback Jaren Hall.

Hall is widely viewed as one the better late-round quarterback options in this year’s class and was ranked as the QB9 on Pro Football Network’s Consensus Big Board.

There’s likely a long list of reasons why the Vikings fell in love with Hall’s tape, but here are five reasons why he stands out.

Experience

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

As you enter Day 3 of the NFL Draft, selecting quarterbacks with experience is critical.

The late-round quarterbacks who find their way onto the field are often those who started a lot of games in college. That experience allows them to understand the game at a higher level because they’ve likely seen more looks from opposing defenses.

Jaren Hall was a two-year starter at BYU and started 25 games total. Hall won 15 games over the last two seasons, including an 8-2 record in 2021.

Given that Hall will likely start as the backup quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, this experience should help him if he ever gets thrust into unexpected playing time.

Athleticism

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Hall won’t rush for 1,000 yards in a season, but he can take off when necessary, which adds another element to an offense.

Hall ran for 655 yards and six touchdowns over the last two seasons, including against 48 and 56 yards. In 2021, Hall ran for a career-high 92 yards against No. 18 Utah, a game the Cougars won.

He likely won’t run past you like Lamar Jackson, but Hall’s quick feet allow him to scamper to gain yards that might not normally be there.

Accuracy

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

Jaren Hall enters the league understanding how to make a lot of the throws that NFL coaches want you to make.

Hall’s accuracy can best be described as “serviceable.” He doesn’t showcase elite accuracy in any sense, but most of his throws are on target, and receivers can turn upfield and get additional yards off of them.

This is particularly important because there’s an underlying belief in football that you can’t teach accuracy. As a result, a quarterback is either accurate or he isn’t, and teams must adjust to either scenario.

Arm strength

Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports

Hall’s arm strength was a weird evaluation throughout his tape.

In 2021, that arm strength looked serviceable, but it seemed limited at best. Then, in 2022, that arm strength seemed to improve, and Hall threw a prettier deep ball every game.

I think his overall arm strength likely falls somewhere in the middle of the two extremes. It’s above serviceable, probably more of a plus trait on his scouting report, but it would be unfair to say he throws a rocket of a pass.

Still, Kevin O’Connell can trust Hall to throw the ball down the field, but his accuracy has been inconsistent on deeper throws. If you’re willing to live with some of those inconsistencies, then Hall will have enough arm strength to open up the playbook.

Throws out of the pocket

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

BYU’s offense asked Hall to do different things, and play-action boots were among the things Hall shined at.

That’s likely good news for the Vikings because O’Connell’s offense relies on this play-action looks as a natural complement to the zone running scheme that he runs.

Likewise, Hall had some good plays when moving outside the pocket, showing that he understands how to operate outside of structure. Accuracy would falter, but that’s to be expected when a quarterback can’t keep his feet set.

Hall’s throw on the run is a natural complement to his internal clock, which separates him from other prospects. He understands when it’s time to go and bail from the pocket, which allows the offense to get unexpected gains.

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire