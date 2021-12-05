5 Reasons Brent Venables to Oklahoma makes perfect sense

ESPN’s Chris Low reported that Oklahoma hopes to finalize a deal as early as today to make Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables the Sooners’ new head coach.

Low also reported that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be Venables’ top choice as offensive coordinator if the deal gets reached.

Venables always felt like a very real possibility and he’s been the overwhelming favorite to get the job with the Oklahoma fan base.

Now, let’s take a look at five reasons why Venables as Oklahoma’s next head football coach makes perfect sense.

Familiarity with Oklahoma

Sep 24, 2011; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive coordinator Brent Venables on the sidelines during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not an iron-clad prerequisite for the job. But, it doesn’t hurt that Venables knows and understands well what it means to be a part of Oklahoma football.

Venables gets the championship expectations of Oklahoma football and he won’t shy away from them. He has a longtime familiarity with the program, too, having served as co-defensive coordinator from 1999 to 2003 and defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2011.

Having spent those 13 seasons in Norman, Venables should have a good grasp on what it takes to be successful at Oklahoma.

It can’t hurt either that Venables would walk in with a preexisting relationship with Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione.

Championship pedigree

Brent Venables, Oklahoma defensive coordinator, speaks during the football team’s Media Day in Norman, Okla., Friday, Aug. 4, 2006. “We need to play great defense,” Venables said. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Venables was a part of Oklahoma’s last national championship winning season in 2000. With Venables and fellow former co-defensive coordinator Mike Stoops pulling the strings, Oklahoma put on a defensive showing for the ages.

The Sooners shut Florida State out offensively, winning 13-2. The Seminoles had been favored by 10.5 points going in, but OU held Heisman winner Chris Weinke and FSU down. After averaging 42.4 points per game going into the BCS National Championship game, Florida State couldn’t crack the scoreboard and was held 248 yards under its season average.

Story continues

Weinke threw a pair of interceptions and OU linebacker Rocky Calmus forced a fumble on Weinke that safety Roy Williams recovered.

Of course, Venables coached in three other BCS national championship games with the Sooners. Oklahoma played for the BCS national championship in the 2003, 2004 and 2008 seasons.

At Clemson, Venables won a pair of national championships in the 2016 and 2018 seasons. As the architect of Clemson’s defense, he also helped the Tigers make six consecutive College Football Playoff trips from the 2015 season through last year.

Defensive draft picks galore

November 7, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk (11) fumbles the football against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons (9) during the first quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Oklahoma fans have been clamoring for championship-level defense for the entirety of this past decade. Sure, there’s been some bright spots along the way, but Venables returning to Norman signifies the hope that defense can finally be back in a big way.

In Venables’ tenure as Clemson’s defensive coordinator, 26 Clemson defenders have been selected in the NFL Draft. That includes eight first round NFL Draft picks, 12 in the first or second rounds and 14 defensive players that have been taken in the NFL Draft’s top 100 picks.

By comparison, in the same time span, Oklahoma has had just one defensive player taken in the NFL Draft’s first round and five defensive players selected inside the NFL Draft’s top 100 picks.

Here’s the list of players that have been first-round NFL Draft picks under Venables at Clemson: outside linebacker Vic Beasley and inside linebacker Stephone Anthony in the 2015 NFL Draft; defensive end Shaq Lawson in the 2016 NFL Draft; defensive end Clelin Ferrell, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence in the 2019 NFL Draft; and linebacker Isaiah Simmons and cornerback AJ Terrell in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Ability to retain and recruit defensive talent

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables watches a drill during practice at the Poe Indoor Facility in Clemson in Clemson, S.C. Friday, August 6, 2021.

Clemson Football Practice August 6

Location is always important and OU isn’t positioned in the same fertile recruiting grounds that say Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, USC and others find themselves in.

But, a proven track record can trump location and with Venables’ success at getting players drafted highly in the NFL Draft recently at Clemson, that should open the door for Venables and his incoming staff to attract top-flight defensive talent to Norman.

Oklahoma has five-star defensive tackle Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy committed in its 2022 recruiting class. The 2022 class also includes four-star cornerback Gentry Williams from Tulsa and four-star linebacker Kip Lewis out of Carthage, Texas.

A pair of four-star defensive talents recently decommitted from Oklahoma in defensive lineman Derrick Moore and Kobie McKinzie. Perhaps Venables taking over as Oklahoma’s new head coach would be enough to sway them back into committing and signing with the Sooners.

Other Clemson players and recruits might follow Venables to Oklahoma if this comes to fruition as well.

Combined with the upcoming transition into the Southeastern Conference, suddenly, defensive recruiting failures should be a thing of the past.

Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby could be a package deal

Sep 6, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Mississippi Rebels offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to the crowd after a victory against the Louisville Cardinals in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Low also reported that Ole Miss offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby would be Venables’ top target as Oklahoma’s new offensive coordinator.

Venables was the Broyles Award winner in 2016 as the nation’s top assistant coach in college football. Lebby has been a semifinalist for the Broyles Award each of the past two seasons.

Under Lebby’s offensive direction, Ole Miss just completed its first 10-win regular season in program history. Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral has been in the Heisman Trophy conversation all season long.

Corral has completed 68 percent of his passes for 3,339 yards with 20 touchdown passes and only four interceptions. Ole Miss currently ranks as the nation’s No. 4 total offense, averaging 506.7 yards per game.

It’s been with great balance offensively, too. The Rebels own the No. 9 rushing offense and the No. 21 passing offense, averaging 224.2 rushing yards and 282.4 passing yards per game.

1

1

1

1