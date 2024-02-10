5 reasons Alabama football fans should not worry about the Ryan Grubb departure

It has been a tumultuous offseason for the fans of the Alabama Crimson Tide football program. First, legendary head coach Nick Saban announced his retirement on Jan. 10, and in just a couple of days, Kalen DeBoer was introduced as the new head coach of the Crimson Tide.

Over the last month, Coach DeBoer has assembled one of the best coaching staffs in the country which offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb headlined. It is now being reported that Grubb is already leaving Tuscaloosa and heading back to Seattle to call plays for the Seahawks in the NFL.

Now Coach DeBoer is tasked with replacing his play-caller and while it seems like a massive problem for Alabama, I would implore Tide fans to relax. The truth is, it’s not nearly as big of a deal as many are making it.

Here is why:

DeBoer has proven he knows how to assemble a staff

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Aside from being a proven winner on the field, Coach DeBoer has proven time and time again that he knows how to surround himself with a great coaching staff. Alabama is a very attractive place to coach and DeBoer knows what he is looking for.

Alabama players committed to DeBoer not Grubb

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

Most folks won’t perceive this way and that is fine, but current Alabama players and incoming freshmen committed to Alabama and Coach DeBoer, not Ryan Grubb. Sure, the portal will open back up following the spring and it is almost certain Alabama players will transfer, but I am willing to bet it will have little to nothing to do with Grubb’s departure. Afterall, Alabama lost players in the spring portal window under Saban too.

There is still plenty of time to make a hire before spring practice

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

There is still more than a month before Alabama starts spring football practice. Coach DeBoer has plenty of time to make a hire before then. The timing of this hire is relatively normal in the modern age of college football.

The new OC could already be on staff

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

For all we know, Coach DeBoer anticipated this move and already has the replacement lined up on the current staff. Both tight ends coach Nick Sheridan and wide receivers coach JaMarcus Shepard have deep ties with DeBoer and could be elevated to play-calling duties. Both have experience calling plays at the Power Five level and would be really solid replacements for Grubb.

This is DeBoer's offense not Grubb's

Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

Why is everyone living under the illusion that Coach Grubb made Coach DeBoer? It’s quite the opposite. Kalen DeBoer is the mastermind behind his offense and has groomed Ryan Grubb over the years. Nobody knows DeBoer’s offense better than DeBoer and I have little doubt that Coach DeBoer will have his hands all over the offense regardless of who the offensive coordinator is.

