5 reasons Alabama fans should be thrilled about Tommy Rees hiring

It wasn’t a thought that crossed anyone’s mind in South Bend in recent days, that Marcus Freeman would soon be looking for an offensive coordinator. Down the road a year or two, sure, but right away because Tommy Rees was departing? It came from nowhere early Thursday and by Friday the former Notre Dame quarterback reportedly has a new home.

It stings for Notre Dame, who has seen a lot of growth of its offense under Rees. It feels almost as if Rees put down the foundation in order for the Notre Dame offense to reach a level it hasn’t been at in a long while.

We don’t know who will replace Rees but have a few names to at least kick the tires on for Freeman. With that said, Alabama is getting a rising star. From a Notre Dame perspective, here are five reasons the Alabama faithful should be thrilled with the Rees news.

Excellent Recruiter

A quick look at Notre Dame in recent years shows that the biggest thing keeping them from joining the table of college football elites is their play at quarterback. It’s been good, not great. Since Rees has taken over Notre Dame’s playcalling, Notre Dame has been able to lock down commitments from [autotag]Tyler Buchner[/autotag], [autotag]Kenny Minchey[/autotag], and [autotag]C.J. Carr[/autotag] in 2024. Who knows if Carr stays committed with Rees gone, but getting commitments from three top-100 quarterbacks in four years after what Notre Dame brought in the nearly decade previous is quite an accomplishment.

Ignore the Numbers/Ranks

It’s easy to quickly look at Notre Dame’s offensive stats from 2022 and leave unimpressed. Now part of this falls on him but only to a very small degree. Rees was calling an entirely shorthanded offense the entire year and as it went on, he had things humming despite playing shorthanded. Starting quarterback Buchner got hurt in the second half of the second game and Drew Pyne, bless his little Rudy-type heart, wasn’t a viable solution. Yet with an extreme lack of developed talent at receiver, two true sophomores starting at his offensive tackle spots (that were both great by years end), and having to replace Kyren Williams in the backfield, Rees and Notre Dame schemed their way to success. This team was never built to score 40 points a game last year when fully healthy. They also averaged 38.7 points per game over their final seven contests (6-1 record including a bowl win over South Carolina).

Endorsed by a Super Bowl winning coach

Sean McVay and Ben Skowronek (also a Notre Dame product) during Rams training camp in 20202 Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

When Sean McVay was hired by the Los Angeles Rams and quickly got their offense popping, several NFL teams tried to replicate what they did and hired young, offensive minds to lead their teams. McVay, who won Super Bowl LVI with the Rams last year, had huge praise for Rees this past pre-season when asked about why Kyren Williams as a fit for their offense.

“One thing I really like about his game — you could see the things that Tommy Rees and those guys at Notre Dame were asking of him was very translatable to the NFL. … It makes it an easier eval, and that’s one of the things we saw with him. We’ll find out when it gets live, but he’s shown he’s capable,” McVay said.

Outstanding Schemer

If you’re a nerd you love this stuff @NDFootball 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/tq0H93ksKm — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) November 10, 2022

I’ll let you know right away that Tommy Rees will call no less than six plays his first fall in Tuscaloosa that will make a number of Alabama fans pull out their hair on Saturday and then call Paul Finebaum to complain on Monday. That said, he is tremendous at creating schemes and successful offenses regardless of talent. Part of that was out of necessity because of the shortcomings in talent Notre Dame had, but another part is Rees just simply being very good at as a whole, even if he will leave you scratching your head on an individual play call on occasion.

Rees with Alabama's talent will be scary

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a slow start to the season offensively, Rees had Notre Dame’s offense humming by the end of things, even with Drew Pyne quarterbacking and no real playmakers on the outside. Now imagine an offense that has what should be an elite offensive line, elite speed and ability on the outside, outstanding backs, and regularly has some of the best quarterback play nationally.

Rees may not be the perfect candidate, his desire to be too cute at times and overthink the obvious decision is the biggest complaint from Notre Dame fans. However, the total package with Tommy Rees is a really stinking good one and will almost certainly get better with age. I fully expect Rees to not be in Saban’s shadow long, not because he won’t do a mighty fine job, but instead because he’ll soon be landing a head coaching job of his own.

9 potential replacements for Rees at Notre Dame

