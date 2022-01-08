5 realistic expectations for the CFP national championship

With only a few hours until kickoff of the College Football Playoff national championship, both teams are in Indianapolis preparing for the must-watch game of the season. Alabama and Georgia have met once this season in the SEC Championship game, which the Crimson Tide won in convincing fashion.

Kirby Smart has yet to beat Nick Saban since leaving the Alabama program in 2016, where he served as the team’s defensive coordinator for almost a decade.

Both teams have separated themselves from the rest of college football, making this national championship one where it’s generally agreed upon that the contest is between the two best teams in the nation.

Here are five realistic expectations for the big game.

5. Bryce Young is the center of Alabama's game plan

In the last meeting between these two teams in the SEC championship, Bryce Young threw the ball 44 times. He managed to earn 26 completions for 421 yards and three touchdowns. There’s no way around the Bulldogs’ defensive front. Saban and Bill O’Brien know to utilize Young’s arm.

4. Brock Bowers continues to be a problem for Alabama

Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett completed 26 passes in the SEC Championship, 10 of which were to large tight end Brock Bowers. Bowers was the only pass-catcher to reel in more than four receptions and had a team-high 139 yards (the second highest on the team was 41). He also scored a touchdown. A reliable option for Bennett if the pocket collapses and pressure is applied.

3. Alabama RB Brian Robinson jr. sets the pace

Brian Robinson jr. is coming off of an amazing game against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl, but his numbers will understandably look very different against the Bulldogs. In the SEC Championship, Robinson had only 55 yards on 16 carries. Jordan Davis and the Georgia defense simply won’t allow a running back through. So, Alabama won’t look for yardage out of Robinson, but will utilize him in short yardage situations and keep the run stoppers on the field to keep them on their toes.

2. Kirby Smart doesn't stray from game plan

Only Kirby Smart, his staff and the players fully know what the game plan is for the national championship game. However, whatever it may be has been specifically planned out for a reason. Smart and his staff know that they absolutely need to beat Saban. Anything more than minor in-game adjustments would throw them off and likely expose a weakness for Saban to exploit.

1. Saban keeps a trick up his sleeve

Kirby Smart has proven he’s more than capable of running a championship-caliber team. He has also shown his ability to recruit some of the top recruits in the nation. Discipline and recruiting are two things Saban and Smart have in common, however it is Saban that has the upper hand when it comes to in-game coaching. Any small weakness becomes massive if Saban notices it. He’s done it in recent games against Georgia, we shouldn’t expect anything to change in this one.

