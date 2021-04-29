5 realistic 1st-round options for Washington in 2021 NFL draft

The 2021 NFL draft is finally here. No more smokescreens. We will finally see which teams are serious about going all-in for a quarterback.

The Washington Football Team is in an interesting position with their first-round pick at No. 19 overall. Will the team move up? Move back? Realistically, I believe the team stays patient and takes the best player available at a position of need.

Fortunately, that strategy would line up well with Washington’s needs. WFT enters the draft with needs at offensive tackle and linebacker. However, that doesn’t mean Washington is out on other positions such as safety, wide receiver — and quarterback.

If Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields begins to slip down the board, watch out for Washington. Will he make it to No. 19? I just don’t see it. The slander on Fields throughout this process is mind-boggling. But, say he did, Washington would likely be interested.

Here are the five most realistic options for the Washington Football Team in the 2021 NFL draft, assuming the team sticks at No. 19.

OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech

Christian Darrisaw runs a drill Virginia Tech pro day, attended by NFL football scouts, in Blacksburg, Va., Friday, March 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Gentry)

There is a lot to like about Christian Darrisaw. Size, length, athleticism and he continues to get better every season. I am somewhat pessimistic he makes it out of the top 15, but if he does, he is a perfect fit for Washington,

OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC

Sep 29, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Darrisaw, I can see a scenario where Alijah Vera-Tucker is gone as early as No. 13. Vera-Tucker offers versatility as he can play guard or tackle. Washington doesn't need a guard, but there is a glaring need for a left tackle. Vera-Tucker was a really good left tackle at USC, but many believe he'll be a guard at the next level. Washington offensive line coach John Matsko loves versatile offensive linemen.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

Oct 12, 2019; South Bend, IN, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) is sacked by Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive back Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) in the first quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The late teens feel just about right for Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah. Washington needs a playmaking linebacker. Owusu-Koramoah is that guy. If the top offensive linemen are gone, JOK could be the pick for the WFT.

S Trevon Moehrig, TCU

Sep 14, 2019; West Lafayette, IN, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Trevon Moehrig (7) celebrates after an interception against the Purdue Boilermakers during the first quarter at Ross-Ade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Trevon Moehrig could elevate Washington's defense to another level. He's an ideal free safety, which would match well with WFT's current group of safeties, which are better closer to the line of scrimmage. Moehrig could also play slot corner, giving the team tremendous versatility. He is a serious contender to go No. 19.

LB Micah Parsons, LB

Nov 9, 2019; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions linebacker Micah Parsons (11) celebrates after sacking the Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Tanner Morgan (not pictured) in the second half at TCF Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Is he realistic at No. 19? Yes, because some teams have concerns about Parsons. Those concerns shouldn't impact Parsons too badly as he's the most talented linebacker in this draft. His combination of size and speed would be hard to turn down for Washington coach Ron Rivera.

