5 reactions to Penn State’s Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss

Penn State received a date to the Peach Bowl, where Ole Miss will be waiting for them in Atlanta on December 30th, which comes out of the SEC as the third-highest-ranked team behind Alabama and Georgia. The Nittany Lions’ appearance in the Peach Bowl is the program’s first and the fifth New Year’s Six bowl under James Franklin. Penn State and Ole Miss have never faced each other and come into the matchup with both teams holding just two losses each against the top two teams in their respective conferences.

The Rebels typically high-powered offense struggled against Alabama and Georgia, while their defense gave up 52 points to the Bulldogs just three weeks ago. Penn State’s defense will have their handful with a top-20 scoring offense. Ole Miss has had an up-and-down year defensively, but the Rebels should still present Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions with a challenge.

With all of the bowls being announced today, let’s take a look at some quick reactions to Penn State's Peach Bowl matchup against Ole Miss in arguably the top bowl matchup outside of the College Football Playoff.

A bowl with something to prove for both teams

Lane Kiffin said in the press conference Sunday that he expects his team to have no opt-outs for the Peach Bowl. Franklin said he and his staff have not sorted through opt-outs yet, but there may be a few on the defensive side of the ball. Still, both teams will come into Mercedes-Benz Stadium with something to prove.

For both programs, the goal of this season was to make it to a conference title game and challenge for a playoff spot, and the goal ended two pivotal losses against Michigan and Ohio State for Penn State and Georgia and Alabama for Ole Miss. Can these two nationally recognized programs prove they can beat a team of equal or better caliber? The Peach Bowl should decide which one of these programs can finally win that marquee game.

Jaxson Dart vs. Drew Allar

At first looking at the matchup, I didn’t immediately think about the quarterback battle, but Jaxson Dart and Drew Allar are very similar statistically. The USC transfer Dart has thrown 20 touchdowns while Allar has thrown 23. Each signal passer has yet to eclipse the 3,000 mark, and both limit interceptions (5 for Dart and 1 for Allar).

Dart is a true dual-threat quarterback who has run for seven touchdowns on 111 attempts. A key for the Penn State defense will be to keep Dart in the pocket. Allar’s dominant performance against Michigan State on Black Friday gave a big boost to the offense, and against the 60th-ranked pass defense, Allar should get a chance to air it out.

The significance of a Peach Bowl win

A win in the Peach Bowl would make Penn State the first team to win six New Year’s Six bowl games. It speaks to the consistency of Penn State’s program and its ability to put itself in a position for a top-10 ranking year after year.

The Nittany Lions have won the Rose, Cotton, and Fiesta bowls in three of the past five years. Their most recent Orange Bowl victory came in 2006, while their only Sugar Bowl win came in 1983 against Georgia. A win in the Peach Bowl would be historic for Penn State and would be a very cool feat to pull off if they can overcome Ole Miss.

The running game

This is a matchup with three great running backs. Kaytron Allen, Nick Singleton of Penn State, and Quinshon Judkins of Ole Miss. Judkins has 15 rushing touchdowns and over 1,000 yards rushing.

Both teams have almost identical rushing numbers, with the Nittany Lions having 2,240 yards on 487 carries while the Rebels have 2,148 on 488 carries. In Ole Miss’s loss to Georgia, Kendall Milton, the Bulldogs running back, ran nine times for 127 yards and two scores. Penn State’s offense isn’t Georgia’s by any stretch, but the Ole Miss defense will give up a big play of two to running backs, so Allen and Singleton should be ready to pounce.

Penn State boasts a top-five run defense and forces its opposition to beat them through the air. The Crimson Tide held the Rebels to 56 yards on 1.9 yards per carry. Despite the explosive passing attack, the Rebels run the ball to open the field for big chunk plays, so keeping the ground game under wraps remains critical. Dart’s tremendous ability with his legs and keeping him contained will also be a matchup problem to watch as we get closer to the game.

Big Ten's Peach Bowl struggles

Penn State has the chance to improve the conference’s record in the Peach Bowl with a win. The Peach is the Big Ten’s worst New Year’s Six bowl, with a record of 3-7 through ten appearances. The three victories came in 1978, 1982, and most recently in 2021, when Michigan State took home the hardware.

Ohio State lost in a heartbreaker last year to the eventual national champions in Georgia, and Michigan was also upset by No. 10 Florida in 2018. The Peach Bowl isn’t traditionally a Big Ten bowl game, but three of the last matchups have included a Big Ten team.

The Peach Bowl crowd might be very pro-Ole Miss, considering the proximity, but no doubt Penn State fans are embracing another shot to take down an elite opponent.

