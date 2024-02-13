5 RBs the Colts should target in 2024 free agency

The Indianapolis Colts have plenty of positional needs entering free agency in 2024 and even though the running back position isn’t at the top of the list, some depth could be added.

With Jonathan Taylor returning in the first year of his new contract extension, the Colts know who the leader in the backfield is and should be. Zack Moss, who was impressive during his stint as a starter, is set to hit the market. They also have second-year back Evan Hull, but he missed his rookie season due to a knee injury.

Re-signing Moss is certainly an option the Colts should entertain, but they shouldn’t be willing to overpay. Moss may be seeking a chance to compete as a starter, but we also know the running back market is extremely down right now.

So for this article, we’re taking the mindset that Moss walks in free agency, and the Colts would need to find his replacement.

Here are five running backs the Colts should target in free agency:

Disclaimer: We should note that we understand a handful of these players won’t even hit the market, but we’re working under the hypothetical scenario that they become available, regardless of how slim the chances are.

D'Onta Foreman

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Previous Team: Chicago Bears

Foreman may not be an exciting name at the running back position, but all he’s done over the last two seasons is produce as a spot starter. He took over as the starter with the Carolina Panthers in 2022 after Christian McCaffrey was traded. Over the final 11 games, he took 191 carries for 877 rushing yards and five touchdowns, averaging 79.7 yards per game.

Though he was a healthy scratch for the first month of the 2023 season with the Chicago Bears, he started eight games thanks to a Khalil Herbert injury. He averaged 51.1 rushing yards per game and scored four times on the ground.

Foreman is a bruising, one-cut back who would be a nice complement to Taylor in the RPO offense.

Antonio Gibson

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Team: Washington Commanders

If the price isn’t too high, Gibson might be the only player on this list the Colts should consider signing over Zack Moss. He never truly got the chance to break out with Washington ever since they drafted him in 2020. A receiver converted to running back, Gibson has the size, speed and after-contact ability to thrive in the Colts offense.

Gibson’s surface numbers don’t pop off the page. He took 65 carries for 265 yards and one touchdown. Digging deeper, though, he was a maestro at gaining extra yards. According to Pro Football Focus, Gibson averaged 3.51 yards after contact in 2023, ranking fifth-best among qualified running backs. He forced a missed tackle once every four rushing attempt, and his 1.22 yards per route run ranked 21st among all running backs.

On top of that, Gibson’s 71.9 pass-blocking grade ranked 12th-best among qualified running backs. Gibson would be an ideal complement to Taylor and would give the Colts another explosive element from the backfield in both phases of the offense.

Rico Dowdle

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Team: Dallas Cowboys

Though it may have been Tony Pollard’s backfield during the 2023 season, Dowdle had some impressive flashes. His 2.91 yards after contact average ranked 30th among qualified running backs and was a tick lower than Pollard’s (2.92). Meanwhile, he forced a missed tackle once every 6.3 rush attempt.

Dowdle doesn’t offer much in the way of pass protection so he may be a little limited on third downs, but he’s flashed some efficiency working as a change-of-pace back, and he would be a cheap replacement for Moss.

Royce Freeman

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Previous Team: Los Angeles Rams

Though Freeman didn’t make any starts during the 2023 season, he did get some run in a split backfield when Kyren Williams was dealing with an ankle injury. He flashed some efficiency as well as some impressive pass protection during that stint.

Freeman’s 2.91 yards after contact average ranked 30th among qualified running backs, and he forced a missed tackle once every 4.8 rush attempt. He’s not much of a receiver, but his 67.6 pass-blocking grade ranked 12th among qualified running backs in 2023.

Freeman would be a low-cost, potentially efficient replacement for Moss if the latter walks.

Gus Edwards

(Photo by Will Newton/Getty Images)

Previous Team: Baltimore Ravens

The Gus Bus would be an intriguing option to add to the backfield considering his vast experience working in an RPO system for years with two-time MVP Lamar Jackson. Edwards has always been an underrated back and even though the Baltimore system is likely his ideal scheme, he would be an interesting depth piece for the Colts to lean on.

Edwards recorded career-high marks with 198 carries for 810 yards and 13 rushing touchdowns during the 2023 season. Much, if not all, of that is likely to regress. He posted a modest 2.71 yards after contact average, according to PFF, and he has diverse experience between gap and zone schemes.

Coming off a career year, Edwards’ price may be higher than the Colts want to pay. They shouldn’t overpay for his services, but he’s still an intriguing option if he hits the market.

Story originally appeared on Colts Wire