5 Razorbacks who could impact Alabama-Arkansas

Saturday’s contest between Alabama and Arkansas should be a fun matchup of SEC West foes.

Alabama currently sits atop the SEC West standings with a 9-1 overall record (5-1 SEC), while Arkansas is having a much improved second season under Sam Pittman as they are 7-3 overall (3-3 SEC).

Any time two SEC schools clash there will be plenty of talent on each side of the ball. Today we will look at five players who could have a big impact on the contest for the Razorbacks.

Bumper Pool, LB, 6'2", 230

Pool is an aggressive linebacker and leads the Razorbacks in total tackles with 100 on the season.

Montaric Brown, DB, 6'0", 190

Brown is a playmaker in the backend of the Razorback defense. Brown leads the team in interceptions this season with four.

Trelon Smith, RB, 5'9", 190

Smith is a quick back who plays bigger than his 190 pounds would suggest. Smith leads the team in rushing with 513 yards on the season.

KJ Jefferson, QB, 6'3", 245

Jefferson is a physical specimen who can not only beat you with his arm but also his legs. Jefferson has passed for 1,990 yards and 17 touchdowns and has added an additional 474 yards on the ground with four touchdowns.

Treylon Burks, WR, 6'3", 225

Burks is a mismatch nightmare for opposing defensive backs. His ability to make the contested catch could prove critical against the Tide. Burks has 51 receptions for 796 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.

