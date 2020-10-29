5 Ravens potentially available at NFL trade deadline

The Baltimore Ravens look to be buyers at the NFL trade deadline rather than sellers. But with general manager Eric DeCosta being far more aggressive than his predecessor Ozzie Newsome, ruling anything out is a fool’s errand. If Baltimore is looking to get some additional draft picks or even do a player swap at the NFL trade deadline, there are a few names that make some sense.

The Ravens could look to move some players at the NFL trade deadline to either free up cap space or acquire some more draft picks. Baltimore is still relatively well-stocked with picks in the 2021 NFL Draft as it stands right now but trades for Calais Campbell and Yannick Ngakoue have certainly dipped into their pool. And with an estimated $3.786 million in available salary cap, according to Over The Cap, creating some more room financially would be a wise decision if possible.

It seems unlikely the Ravens will trade any of their own players but if they did, these are the guys that are most likely to get dangled out there at the NFL trade deadline.