5 Ravens players named to 2022 Pro Bowl

The Baltimore Ravens have been through a trying season in 2021 due to injuries, COVID-19 and close games. They stand at 8-6 and in the thick of the playoff hunt, but have lost three-straight contests by a combined four points.

On Wednesday night, the NFL released their 2022 Pro Bowl rosters. Five Ravens had the honor of being selected to the Pro Bowl, each of them being an offensive player. It is the first time since 2005 that Baltimore didn’t have a defensive player selected to the Pro Bowl.

Below we list out all of the Ravens’ Pro Bowl selections for 2022.

QB Lamar Jackson

(AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Jackson has accumulated 2,882 yards passing and another 767 yards rushing on the ground in 2021. He’s put up 18 total touchdowns as well.

FB Patrick Ricard

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Ricard has proven his worth once again as a key part of the Baltimore offense. He’s carried the ball two times for four yards and has also caught eight passes for 63 yards and a touchdown,

WR/RS Devin Duvernay

(AP Photo/Nick Wass)

Duvernay made the Pro Bowl on the special teams side of the ball for his work as a returner. He’s returned 22 kickoffs for 541 yards (24.6 yards per return) as well as 25 punts for 360 yards (14.4 yards per return)

TE Mark Andrews

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

Andrews has taken the NFL by storm in 2021. After having a great first three years in the league he’s taken it to another level this season, catching 85 passes for 1,062 yards and eight touchdowns.

K Justin Tucker

Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Tucker continues to amaze, as he’s been nothing short of spectacular once again. He’s connected on 29-of-31 field goals and hasn’t missed an extra point, going 27-of-27.

