5 Rams to watch in Week 8 vs. 49ers

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off their bye week and they’ll be thrown right into the fray by having to face the San Francisco 49ers for the second time this season already. The Rams faced the 49ers on the road back in Week 4, which ended with Los Angeles being on the wrong end of a 24-9 blowout.

San Francisco has certainly been a thorn in Sean McVay’s side in recent years as Kyle Shanahan’s squad has matched up well with the reigning Super Bowl champions. While Deebo Samuel and George Kittle have presented plenty of challenges for the Rams, the 49ers now have Christian McCaffrey in their backfield.

Ahead of a pivotal showdown with a divisional rival to avoid being 3-4 entering Week 9, here are five players to watch for the Rams in Week 8 versus the 49ers.

Matthew Stafford

The offense of the Rams has struggled to get into a groove in their first six games, in large part due to the injuries along the offensive line. Brian Allen is expected back at the center position on Sunday and Matthew Stafford should have Cooper Kupp, Allen Robinson, Van Jefferson, and Tyler Higbee available to target on Sunday.

While Stafford’s lack of production hasn’t all been his fault, his 11 turnovers are a concern right now, especially with the 49ers being a talented defense. In the gunslinger’s three regular-season matchups against San Francisco since arriving in Los Angeles, he has five interceptions and a lost fumble, including two pick-sixes.

The Rams can’t afford to give free possessions to the 49ers, making Stafford taking care of the football a priority on Sunday.

Van Jefferson

Jefferson is expected to make his season debut on Sunday versus the 49ers after missing the first six games with a knee injury. The former second-round pick was a crucial part of the offense last season with 50 receptions, 802 yards, and six touchdowns.

The Rams have lacked consistent production in the passing game outside of Kupp, so the return of Jefferson is massive given his ability to create separation and stretch the field. McVay and Stafford have both expressed their excitement about getting the third-year wideout back on the field this week.

Even if Jefferson plays limited snaps in his season debut, it’ll be interesting to see how the aerial attack looks with him back in the fold.

Alaric Jackson

The Rams suffered another injury to their offensive line in Week 6 when Joe Noteboom sustained a season-ending Achilles injury. Alaric Jackson moved from right guard to left tackle in the win over the Carolina Panthers and McVay has a ton of confidence in his ability to protect the blindside of Stafford moving forward.

Jackson will be tested in his first career start at left tackle as he’ll draw the responsibility of blocking Nick Bosa. Bosa returned from an injury in Week 7 and he’s recorded seven sacks and seven tackles for loss in his first six games this season.

McVay will certainly want to try to negate the pass rush of the 49ers by deploying a quick passing game, but Jackson will still have to try to hold his own against one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL.

Bobby Wagner

Once again, the 49ers added McCaffrey via trade ahead of their Week 7 matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs. The All-Pro running back touched the ball 10 times in his debut for 62 yards and the Rams faced McCaffrey back in Week 6 when he was still on the Panthers.

In the Week 6 matchup, McCaffrey finished with 158 scrimmage yards, including a 49-yard reception in the second half. With McCaffrey having a full week of practice with the 49ers, Bobby Wagner and the linebackers on the Rams will need to be prepared to try to contain the talented running back.

Wagner leads the Rams with 46 combined tackles and he’s also recorded two sacks in his first six games of the season. The veteran linebacker will have to be at his best in a physical matchup with McCaffrey and the 49ers on Sunday.

Derion Kendrick

Besides the offensive line, the Rams have endured plenty of injuries in their secondary this season. Amid the absence of Troy Hill and others in the secondary, Derion Kendrick has been impressive at the cornerback position.

The rookie cornerback has played on 90 percent or more of the defensive snaps for the Rams in each of the last four games. When Los Angeles faced San Francisco in Week 4, Kendrick performed well outside of a near-interception that turned into a long touchdown for Samuel.

Samuel is questionable for Sunday’s game, but if he suits up, the 49ers will likely try to move him around to match him up with Kendrick and players not named Jalen Ramsey.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire