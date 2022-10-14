5 Rams to watch in Week 6 vs. Panthers

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Carolina Panthers in Week 6 at SoFi Stadium. The Rams enter Sunday’s matchup with a 2-3 record after losing back-to-back games to the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys by a combined score of 46-19.

Fans should expect some changes to the offensive line amid all of the injuries and struggles to begin the season. Speaking of changes, the Panthers will have a new head coach in Steve Wilks and a new quarterback in P.J. Walker on Sunday with the firing of Matt Rhule and Baker Mayfield dealing with an ankle sprain.

With the Rams desperately needing a win against the Panthers in Week 6, let’s take a look at five players that fans should be watching.

Darrell Henderson

The Rams have been searching for answers offensively in the first five weeks and the lack of a running game hasn’t helped. Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson have shared the workload in the backfield thus far, but it was Akers that saw all 13 rushing attempts in Week 5 despite Henderson seeing more snaps.

While the Rams clearly want to make Akers the featured back, his ineffectiveness thus far should lead to Henderson seeing more opportunities in Week 6. Through the first five weeks, Henderson is averaging a modest 4.5 yards per touch while Akers has only 3.2 yards per touch.

The Panthers own the No. 16 ranked defense in rush DVOA and the ground game of the Rams could show signs of life if Henderson sees more touches in Week 6.

Rob Havenstein

No one on the offensive line of the Rams has shown consistency this season, not even Rob Havenstein. Havenstein has struggled in the first five weeks and he’ll have a tough matchup against Brian Burns on Sunday when the Panthers roll into SoFi Stadium.

Burns has been a bright spot for a Carolina team that is undergoing another coaching change as he’s posted 21 combined tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks, and a pass breakup in the first five games. The former first-round pick is evolving into one of the premier edge rushers in the NFL and Havenstein will have his hands full trying to contain him.

Matt Skura

All signs point toward Matt Skura potentially starting at center for the Rams on Sunday versus the Panthers. Sean McVay has been vocal about the shaky performance from the offensive line this season and he expressed he’s open to any solutions, which includes starting veterans like Skura and Oday Aboushi.

With Brian Allen ruled out for another week, the Rams could certainly lean on an experienced center like Skura to help the communication improve on the offensive line. Matthew Stafford could be working with his fourth different center to begin the season as he’s taken snaps from Allen, Coleman Shelton, and Jeremiah Kolone in previous weeks.

Terrell Lewis

Raheem Morris has continuously pushed for someone to step up in the front seven outside of Aaron Donald to provide the Rams with pass-rushing production. Terrell Lewis is finally healthy this season and he’s been seeing the majority of the snaps off of the edge over Justin Hollins in certain weeks.

While Lewis has looked the best he has since joining the Rams, the edge rushers have yet to provide consistent production this season. This is a perfect week for Lewis and the edge rushers to get in a groove as the Panthers have a backup quarterback and Lewis will face a rookie offensive tackle in Ikem Ekwonu.

Leonard Floyd

Once again, the edge rushers on the Rams need to be more effective with Donald still dominating in the interior. When Donald is commanding double-teams nearly every play and the edge rushers still aren’t — at the very least — generating pressure at a consistent rate, there’s a problem.

Leonard Floyd has had a quiet start to the season with 17 combined tackles, one tackle for loss, and zero sacks in the first five weeks. Floyd and the edge rushers on the Rams have combined for only two sacks this season (Lewis and Hollins each have one).

If the edge rushers fail to be effective in Week 6, the chances of the Rams making a move certainly increase between now and the trade deadline.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire