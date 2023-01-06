5 Rams to watch in Week 18 vs. Seahawks

Skyler Carlin
·4 min read

The Los Angeles Rams will conclude the 2022 campaign with a road showdown against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. While the Rams have long been eliminated from playoff contention, the Seahawks have an opportunity to advance to the playoffs with a win over their NFC West rivals.

Besides a win, the Seahawks will need the Detroit Lions to either beat or tie the Green Bay Packers to secure a playoff spot. So even though the Rams aren’t going to have an opportunity to repeat as champions, they’ll be motivated to throw a wrench into the Seahawks’ plans of playing in the postseason.

Ahead of the regular-season finale versus the Seahawks, here are five players from the Rams to watch in Sunday’s contest.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield will make his fifth appearance and his fourth straight start for the Rams on Sunday. Given the circumstances, Mayfield has been solid, completing 67 percent of his passes for 703 yards, four touchdowns, and an interception since joining the Rams.

With Mayfield set to hit free agency this upcoming offseason, this is his final chance to showcase what he can bring to a team in 2023. Sean McVay has raved about working with Mayfield since he arrived in Los Angeles, and if the former No. 1 pick has a strong outing in Week 18, he could earn himself another chance to start elsewhere next season.

Cam Akers

At the trade deadline, it felt inevitable that Cam Akers would be on a new team before the end of the season. Fast forward to now and the third-year back has been one of the bright spots of the offense to finish the season.

While Akers has only 682 yards and seven touchdowns on 167 carries this season, he’s registered 408 yards and six touchdowns on 83 carries in his last five games alone. The Rams could undoubtedly look to add to the running back room this offseason, and Akers still unquestionably has some things to work on, but another productive showing against the No. 24 ranked rush DVOA defense on Sunday could be a step in the right direction for the 2023 season.

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner took all the talk about him being washed up personally this season as he put together an All-Pro-worthy campaign with the Rams. The 32-year-old linebacker has logged a team-high 133 tackles while recording a career-high six sacks with two interceptions.

When Wagner faced his former team for the first time in Week 13, he tallied seven combined tackles, two sacks, and an interception. Wagner has stated that it’d be great to knock his former team out of playoff contention on Sunday and there’s no doubt that he wants to finish the season on a positive note.

Jalen Ramsey

The Rams fell short of beating the Seahawks in Week 13 as Geno Smith connected with D.K. Metcalf with time ticking down while he was covered by Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey has gotten a ton of criticism this season amid a forgettable year for the Rams, but he’s still one of the premier cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Rams and Ramsey struggled to contain Metcalf and Tyler Lockett in the last meeting as those two combined for 17 receptions, 255 yards, and two touchdowns. The All-Pro cornerback has likely kept the last matchup in the back of his mind and is motivated to make sure that Metcalf and Lockett aren’t generating plays with ease in Week 18.

Leonard Floyd

The pass-rushing department, specifically the edge rushers, have had an inconsistent year in 2022. Following the departure of Von Miller, Leonard Floyd became the experienced veteran in the pass-rusher room.

After a slow start where he had zero sacks in the first six games, Floyd has had a solid finish to the season with eight sacks and eight tackles for loss in his last 10 games. The veteran edge rusher is 1.5 sacks away from last season’s total and he’s in jeopardy of having the fewest sacks he’s had in a season since 2019, so he’ll be motivated to finish the season strong.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire

Recommended Stories

  • Will the Rams-Seahawks game be on TV in your area?

    Check the map to find out if Rams-Seahawks will be on TV in your area this Sunday

  • 7 stats and facts to know for Rams vs. Seahawks in Week 18

    Here are seven stats and facts to know ahead of Sunday's season finale between the Rams and Seahawks

  • Kevin McCarthy loses historic fifth vote in bid to become Speaker of the House

    Kevin McCarthy loses historic fifth vote in bid to become Speaker of the House,Reuters

  • Commanders Del Rio competes, doesn’t make excuses

    Jack Del Rio talks about what he expects in Week 18, doesn't make excuses for the injuries and talks about looking ahead.

  • Kelly Osbourne Welcomes First Child With Slipknot’s Sid Wilson

    Sharon Osbourne announced on The Talk that the baby boy had arrived and revealed his name.

  • Ronaldo the latest star to end career in soccer outpost

    Cristiano Ronaldo is not the first soccer superstar to head off to one of the world’s supposed minor leagues in the latter years of his career. Not every player bows out right at the top like Zinedine Zidane — even if the France great was sent off in the last game of his career, the World Cup final of 2006. Others, like Pelé, Johan Cruyff, Zico, Xavi Hernandez, and now the 37-year-old Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, find themselves prolonging their careers at unlikely soccer outposts usually for vast amounts of money.

  • 10 players to watch in Monday's CFP national championship between Georgia and TCU

    By now, you know who Stetson Bennett and Max Duggan are. Here are the other players you should be familiar with ahead of the game.

  • Far-right members block McCarthy bid for House speaker in 'never Kevin' movement

    Far-right conservatives block GOP member Kevin McCarthy from speaker role, entering multiple rounds of votes on the House floor.

  • Sharon Osbourne reveals why she was rushed to the hospital

    "They tell me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes," Sharon says of the events leading to her Dec. 13 emergency hospitalization. "I did every test over two days and nobody knows why."

  • Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills player shows significant improvement, asks about MNF game

    Damar Hamlin remains in an intensive care unit at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but there were positive signs for recovery on Thursday.

  • Jim Harbaugh releases statement on NFL rumors, will coach at Michigan

    Jim Harbaugh has formally acknowledged the NFL rumors once again, this time with an official statement through the football program. Harbaugh said on Thursday that he continues to plan on coaching Michigan into the 2023 season. “I am aware of the rumors and speculation over the past few days,” Harbaugh said in a statement.

  • Prince Harry says William knocked him down over Meghan

    STORY: Britain's Prince Harry has claimed that his older brother, Prince William, knocked him to the floor in a 2019 row over his wife Meghan. That's according to Prince Harry's much-awaited memoir, which went on sale days early in Spain.The book, "Spare", was due to be published on January 10.But Reuters and other media have been able to obtain copies from Spanish bookshops.In the book, Harry says that heir to the throne William, quote, "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor."Harry claims he then "landed on the dog's bowl" which cracked under his back and cut into him. He says he "lay there for a moment, dazed", before getting to his feet and insisting William leave. William then challenged his younger brother to hit back, but Harry refused. According to the memoir, William later returned to the scene, "looking regretful, and apologized" and asked Harry not to tell Meghan that he had "attacked" him.The brawl was reportedly sparked after William called Meghan "difficult," "rude" and "abrasive." A spokesperson for the Spanish publisher, said: "A very clear launch protocol was established... so that the book would not be marketed before that date."Everything points to the fact that some customers have breached their commitment to the publisher."Spokespeople for both King Charles and Prince William have declined to comment on the events.On the streets of London, Harry's remarks received a mixed reception. “Who knows, what I what I am aware of is that you've got Harry and Meghan are making tens of millions of pounds washing their dirty laundry. Their family, laundry in public and I think it's shocking. Because no matter what happens amongst a family, do you really want to broadcast it to the world as they do?”“I don't really care. So, you know, I don't really care at all. I think. At the same time, if if something happens with a public body, you know, like the royal family is, then people should know I guess.”William and Harry were once seen as very close after the death of their mother, Princess Diana, in a Paris car crash in 1997. But the brothers have fallen out since Harry married Meghan, a former actress, in 2018, and stepped down from royal duties to move to California two years later.The main criticism from Harry and Meghan is that royal aides not only refused to hit back at hostile, inaccurate press coverage, but were complicit in leaking negative stories to protect other royals, most notably William."Spare" - the title of his book - comes from a well-known quote in British aristocratic circles about the need for two children - an heir, and a spare.

  • Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Ozzy’s 10th Grandchild

    The news of little Sidney's birth was shared by Sharon Osbourne on her UK talk show. Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson Welcome Baby Boy, Ozzy’s 10th Grandchild Spencer Kaufman

  • Former Browns player Peyton Hillis ‘critical’ after saving his drowning children

    Hillis airlifted to local hospital in Florida

  • Who would the Green Bay Packers face in the NFC wild-card playoffs if they win Sunday vs. the Lions?

    Green Bay still has to record a must-win, but if the Packers prevail, who'd be next on the docket? Here's a look at the wild-card round candidates.

  • Report: Former NFL player Peyton Hillis in intensive care after swimming accident

    Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis is reportedly in intensive care after a swimming accident. KNWA in Arkansas reports that Hillis was taken to the hospital by helicopter after the accident, which took place in Pensacola, Florida, reportedly after Hillis went into the water to save his children from drowning. His children are OK. Hillis’s [more]

  • NFL rules Bills-Bengals a 'no contest' and AFC title game may be at neutral site as owners prepare to vote on 'inequities'

    Here are the scenarios for the AFC's No. 1 seed and also the Bengals-Ravens outcome being voted on by the team owners on Friday.

  • NFL won’t resume Bills-Bengals game

    It’s official. Almost. We’ve heard since last night that signs are pointing to an official announcement that the Week 17 Bills-Bengals game won’t resume. Earlier this afternoon, we explained that the game most likely won’t continue, and that the league was otherwise trying to determine playoff seeding, given that the Bills and Bengals will finish [more]

  • Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won, and their response was perfect

    After waking up, Damar Hamlin asked doctors if the Bills won the game against Cincinnati. Their response was perfect.

  • 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Ohio State's C.J. Stroud takes over at No. 1

    The draft's top-two QBs switch places in this latest mock draft while Jalen Carter is once again matched with the Bears.