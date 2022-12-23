5 Rams to watch in Week 16 vs. Broncos

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Denver Broncos on Christmas in Week 16 at SoFi Stadium. Both the Rams and the Broncos have been among the most disappointing teams this season, with both teams already being eliminated from playoff contention.

Following a loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night in Week 15, the Rams fell to 4-10 on the season, giving them the second-worst record in the NFC. Meanwhile, the Broncos improved to 4-10 in Week 15 after beating the Arizona Cardinals.

With the Rams and Broncos just looking to finish the season strong — and healthy — here are five players to watch in Sunday’s matchup on Christmas.

Baker Mayfield

Baker Mayfield made his first official start at quarterback for the Rams in Week 15 versus the Packers. After leading the Rams to an improbable game-winning drive in Week 14 against the Las Vegas Raiders while winning the NFC Offensive Player of the Week honors, Mayfield didn’t have much success airing it out last Monday.

Ahead of unrestricted free agency in the offseason, Mayfield has three more weeks to audition for his next team. While the Broncos have failed to live up to expectations this season, they boast the No. 1 ranked pass DVOA defense, so throwing against them won’t be a walk in the park.

Tutu Atwell

The Rams sustained another injury at the wide receiver position with Ben Skowronek now being ruled out for the rest of the season. Tutu Atwell has seen an expanded role in recent weeks, but with the Rams even thinner at wide receiver, he could see even more opportunities in the offense.

The second-year wideout has logged four-plus targets in three straight games and he’s recorded seven rushing attempts in that span. Atwell is dangerous with the ball in his hands, and with the Rams running out another different offensive line combination on Sunday, getting him the ball quickly could benefit the offense.

Coleman Shelton

Besides Skowronek, the Rams also announced that Brian Allen will miss the rest of the season with a calf ailment. Coleman Shelton would replace Allen on Monday night versus the Packers and he’s expected to start at center on Sunday against the Broncos.

Story continues

Having to make a change at center is especially notable for the Rams with Mayfield making just his second start at quarterback in Week 16. Shelton will be making his 11th start of the season and 13th career start on Sunday as he’ll be tasked with making sure he keeps Mayfield upright from the interior.

Greg Gaines

Injuries have been plentiful for the Rams this season and there hasn’t been a shortage of injuries on the defensive line. Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson are sidelined, allowing a guy like Greg Gaines to see an expanded role in the interior.

Gaines has been fantastic recently, tallying a total of 19 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, and three sacks in his last five starts. The fourth-year interior defender will look to continue his strong play on Sunday against the Broncos.

Cobie Durant

It’s easy to say that Jalen Ramsey is worth watching on Sunday, but it’s all about the young players for the Rams to conclude the regular season. After dealing with injury issues earlier in the season, Cobie Durant has logged 60 percent of the defensive snaps for the Rams in the last two weeks.

Regardless of whether or not Courtland Sutton suits up for the Broncos on Sunday, Russell Wilson will likely try to target Durant in coverage instead of going after Ramsey or Troy Hill. Considering the struggles of Denver’s offense, Durant could have a few opportunities to make some plays in Week 16.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire