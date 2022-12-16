5 Rams to watch in Week 15 vs. Packers

The Los Angeles Rams are set to travel to face the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Monday Night Football in Week 15. The Rams will look to make it two wins in a row after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 14.

Despite securing an improbable victory in Week 14 versus the Raiders, the Rams still own a 4-9 record. That being said, the Packers haven’t been much better this season as they boast a 5-8 record entering Week 15.

With the Rams looking to finish the regular season strong, here are five players to watch in Monday’s matchup with the Packers.

Baker Mayfield

Mayfield put together an impressive performance for the Rams in Week 14 against the Raiders despite signing with the team a couple of days before the game. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 22 of his 35 attempts for 230 yards, and a touchdown to win the NFC Offensive Player of the Week award.

Every single week is crucial for Mayfield as he is currently auditioning for who he’ll be playing for next season, which could end up being the Rams. Mayfield will look to have another productive outing on Monday night in a cold-weather environment against the Packers.

Cam Akers

It’s expected to be below-freezing weather on Monday night, so the Rams and the Packers could look to establish their rushing attacks. The Packers have a dynamic backfield duo of Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon, but the Rams are relying on Cam Akers and Kyren Williams.

Akers has seemingly earned the starting job at running back as he’s scored three touchdowns in the last two games, though, he’s averaging only 3.52 yards per attempt in that span. If the Rams want to sustain drives and have a chance to win, they’ll need Akers to have some success against the No. 32-ranked rush DVOA defense of the Packers.

Greg Gaines

Greg Gaines had one of his best performances of the season in Week 14 against the Raiders. While Gaines didn’t record a sack, he made three combined tackles and he was consistently making plays that didn’t show up in the box score.

Story continues

With Aaron Donald and A’Shawn Robinson sidelined, Gaines is seeing an increased role in the trenches and he’s delivered thus far. Considering that the Packers are going to want to lean on Jones and Dillon on Monday night, Gaines will need to wreak havoc in the interior to prevent Green Bay’s rushing attack from controlling the game.

Ernest Jones

Once again, the Packers are going to deploy plenty of Jones and Dillon on Monday night, especially with Aaron Rodgers dealing with injuries. While Bobby Wagner has been playing at an All-Pro level, Ernest Jones has also had a solid campaign in 2022.

The second-year linebacker has 93 combined tackles, two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, a forced fumble, and an interception. After intercepting Derek Carr in Week 14, Jones will be tasked with the other defenders on the Rams to contain Green Bay’s talented backfield duo in Week 15.

Jalen Ramsey

Just because it’s cold weather and the Packers are going to run the ball often, that doesn’t mean that Rodgers won’t be airing it out throughout the game. Jalen Ramsey has been scrutinized for how he’s performed this season as he’s uncharacteristically surrendered seven touchdowns while in coverage.

The Packers happen to have a rookie wideout in Christian Watson that has scored eight touchdowns in the last four games. Ramsey typically doesn’t shadow opposing wide receivers for the entirety of a game, but he could see plenty of Watson given how the young wide receiver has performed recently.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire