5 Rams to watch in Week 13 vs. Seahawks

The Los Angeles Rams are set to host the Seattle Seahawks in Week 13 for the first meeting between the NFC West foes this season. While the Rams have had the Seahawks’ number recently with an 8-3 record (including three straight wins) since Sean McVay arrived in 2017, these teams are in different spots in 2022.

The Seahawks have overachieved with a 6-5 record after trading away Russell Wilson, which is only one game behind the San Francisco 49ers for the division lead. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl champions are 3-8 and have lost five games in a row.

With the Rams looking to continue their recent success against the Seahawks despite being extremely shorthanded, here are five players to watch in Sunday’s NFC West matchup.

Kyren Williams

Even though Cam Akers saw only three fewer rushing attempts than Kyren Williams in Week 12 against the Kansas City Chiefs, it was Williams who dominated the offensive snaps for the Rams. The rookie running back received 70 percent of the offensive snaps compared to Akers getting the other 30 percent.

Williams also caught three passes for 25 yards while Akers didn’t produce anything in the passing game. Following the release of Darrell Henderson Jr., Williams appears to be the true starter for the Rams and he can earn an even bigger role moving forward with a productive outing in Week 13 against the Seahawks.

Rob Havenstein

The offensive line of the Rams has been beaten up this season due to injuries. The only starters remaining on the offensive line are Brian Allen and Rob Havenstein as Los Angeles has deployed 11 different offensive-line combinations in the team’s first 11 games.

Whether it’s due to the constant shuffling in the trenches or other issues, Havenstein has struggled this season and he’ll likely see plenty of Uchenna Nwosu on Sunday. Nwosu leads the Seahawks with seven sacks while he’s also contributed eight tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery.

Michael Hoecht

Story continues

Aaron Donald is missing the first game of his career due to an injury in Week 13 versus the Seahawks after sustaining a sprained ankle in Week 12 against the Chiefs. With Donald sidelined, the Rams need multiple players to step up if they hope to create any pressure and one of those players could be Michael Hoecht.

Hoecht played in a season-high 84 percent of the defensive snaps in Week 12 and he produced a season-best six tackles. Besides Donald, A’Shawn Robinson is also out for the rest of the season, so Hoecht’s snap count could continue to skyrocket in Week 13.

Bobby Wagner

Bobby Wagner has been one of the few bright spots for the Rams this season as he’s continued to play at a borderline All-Pro level at inside linebacker. The veteran linebacker leads the team with 90 combined tackles, along with four tackles for loss, three sacks, and three pass breakups.

Even though Wagner is saying this week’s game is just like any other game, playing against your former team — especially within the division — means a little more. Despite the Rams not being in playoff contention, Wagner will likely be playing with a chip on his shoulder on Sunday.

Jalen Ramsey

The Rams don’t ask Jalen Ramsey to shadow the opposing team’s No. 1 weapon for an entire game, but that doesn’t mean we won’t get him covering D.K. Metcalf often in Week 13.

Ramsey and Metcalf have had quite a few matchups in recent years, with the All-Pro cornerback getting the best of the young wideout more often than not. While some are saying that Ramsey is having a down season, expect him to be extremely motivated to contain Metcalf and the other wideouts of the Seahawks this week.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire