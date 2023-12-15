5 Rams to watch vs. Commanders in Week 15

The Washington Commanders return to action in Week 15 after a week off. Washington needed the week off, having lost four in a row and six of its last seven games. This week, another stiff test awaits the Commanders, who must travel across the country to face the red-hot Los Angeles Rams.

While the Rams are only 6-7, they’ve been playing much better lately, and head coach Sean McVay has the offense playing great against some stiff competition.

This week will be like a week off for the Rams offense. The Commanders are last in the NFL in scoring defense, pass defense and total defense.

Multiple Rams could have big days on Sunday. We continue previewing Week 15 by looking at five Los Angeles players to watch on Sunday.

QB Matthew Stafford

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9). Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is 5-0 in his career vs. Washington. All five of those wins came while he was with the Detroit Lions. While the Lions are good now, that hasn’t always been the case. And judging by how much Stafford has dominated Washington, it tells you everything you need to know about the franchise over the last 15 years.

Stafford has 11 touchdowns vs. only two interceptions against Washington. He has 11 touchdowns in his last three games.

RB Kyren Williams

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) gestures after tight end Davis Allen (87). Mandatory Credit: Jessica Rapfogel-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last three weeks, only 49ers RB Christian McCaffrey has more rushing yards than Rams second-year back Kyren Williams. On the season, Williams has rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns. He averages five yards per rushing attempt. He also has 25 receptions and three receiving touchdowns. He’ll have a big day against the Commanders.

WR Cooper Kupp

Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

At one time, some considered Cooper Kupp the NFL’s best wide receiver. Injuries have slowed Kupp recently, but he’s back on the field and is having another solid season. In nine games played, Kupp has 41 receptions for 547 yards and three touchdowns. Kupp had 115 receiving yards against the Ravens last week. What will he do against the Commanders?

WR Puka Nacua

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (17) scores on a 70-yard touchdown reception against the Cleveland Browns in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

As if Kupp isn’t enough to worry about, Washington must also contend with rookie sensation Puka Nacua. The fifth-round pick leads the Rams with 82 receptions for 1,113 yards and four touchdowns. Nacua’s production dipped at one point but has picked up again recently. Washington’s corners will struggle against McVay’s offensive scheme, much less trying to defend the Rams’ outstanding wideouts.

DT Aaron Donald

Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald (99) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

What is there left to say about Aaron Donald? A future first-ballot Hall of Famer, Donald remains one of the NFL’s most imposing players. The three-time NFL defensive player of the year and seven-time first-team All-Pro had four sacks against Washington the last time these two teams played in 2020. The Commanders have struggled to protect quarterback Sam Howell, which means Sunday could be a massive day for Donald, who is tied for the team lead with six sacks.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire