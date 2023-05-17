5 Raiders veterans who could lose their job to rookies

Few jobs are safe on a 6-11 team. It’s the Raiders coaching staff’s job to try and improve upon such a season, and much of the hopes for that rest in the new rookie class.

The team’s veterans know this. Many of them are aware they will be replaced by the new guys, or at very least they must leave it all on the field to hold them off.

By the same token, the youngsters must develop quickly to prove they can hang with the big boys.

These are the Raiders veterans who look to be in the most danger of being overtaken by a rookie this season.

ED Chandler Jones

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Chandler Jones #55 of the Las Vegas Raiders celebrates after beating the Denver Broncos 32-23 at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Rookie suitor: Tyree Wilson

Even though Jones began picking up his play in the latter half of last season, he is still 33 years of age and the Raiders would very much like him to see the field less and less. That is more of a reflection of what they’d like to see from Tyree Wilson who they selected at seven overall in this year’s draft. The rookie edge rusher figures to eat into the veteran’s snaps immediately, and if Wilson’s development is ahead of schedule, he will have Jones rotating in instead of the other way around.

TE Austin Hooper

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 18: Austin Hooper #81 of the Tennessee Titans makes a catch during a 17-14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Rookie suitor: Michael Mayer

Hooper was signed this offseason to ensure the team had a potential starter in place after the trade of Darren Waller to the Giants. While Hooper is a decent option as your starter, the hope was always that the team would have the opportunity to draft a starting caliber tight end. They got that in Michael Mayer who they jumped up to get at pick 35 early in the second round.

Mayer is considered a complete package as a tight end and, despite being the third tight end taken in the draft, was considered by many to be the best tight end in this draft.

WR Hunter Renfrow

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow (13) scores a touchdown ahead of Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Michael Davis (43) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie suitor: Tre Tucker

Tre Tucker was a seemingly out of nowhere pick at 100 overall in this draft due to the presence of Renfrow. And it would only be by a possible trade of Renfrow that Tucker would take the starting slot receiver job.

Typically trades like this occur in March, but due to the dead money the Raiders would take on, they could be waiting until after June 1 to spread out the cap hit. And if that happens, Tucker instantly becomes the favorite to be the team’s starter in the slot.

CB Brandon Facyson

Jan 9, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Brandon Facyson (35) breaks up a pass intended for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Mike Williams (81) at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Rookie suitor: Jakorian Bennett

Facyson was brought back after a season away and the Raiders have said it is with the intention that he start. But plans can change quickly. The Raiders traded up a few spots in the fourth round to get the fastest corner in the draft. If Jakorian Bennett can pull a Nate Hobbs — a 2021 fourth round pick — the opportunity is there for him to earn a starting job quickly.

RG Alex Bars

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 02: Alex Bars #64 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Getty Images)

Rookie suitor: McClendon Curtis

Bars was the weakest link on an overall underwhelming offensive line last season. The team brought him back, but his starting job is no secure. There are a couple suitors for the right guard spot. One is Netane Muti who was signed off the Broncos’ practice squad late last season. The other is undrafted rookie McClendon Curtis who was ranked as a mid-round pick by many draft analysts, but fell out of the draft for some reason.

Surpassing Bars for a starting job is a low bar to clear, so Curtis has a pretty fair shot, even as an undrafted rookie.

