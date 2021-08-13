5 Raiders rookies to watch in preseason opener vs Seahawks

No players look forward to preseason football more than rookies. It’s the first time they ever don the official uniform and take the field for the team that either drafted them or signed them as an undrafted free agent. And they’re hoping it will be the first of many times. How they perform will go a long way in deciding that.

RT Alex Leatherwood

Leatherwood was a controversial pick at 17 overall. One the Raiders have been defending ever since. They say they picked him because of his maturity and intelligence most of all. That was not the issue many scouts seemed t have. Their issue was that he was a great run blocker, but not considered a great pass protector and therefore was seen as a guard by some.

Mike Mayock’s words initially weren’t dripping with confidence, saying they would try him at tackle first “and see if he can hold onto that job”, noting that he has position versatility. Which is to say that they figure if he doesn’t work out at tackle, he can just move to guard. The Raiders really need him to work out at tackle. And that means keeping the pocket clean for Derek Carr.

RB Trey Ragas

With Jalen Richard not practicing with a foot injury, there could be a running back spot open for the taking. Ragas was an undrafted free agent signing by the team, but many consider the Louisiana product to have a real shot. The 5-10, 230-pounder averaged six yards per carry for the Ragin’ Cajuns and has shown some nice wiggle in camp. He will have his platform to prove he can be the guy behind Josh Jacobs and Kenyan Drake.

DE/LB Malcolm Koonce

First and foremost watch for how they deploy Koonce. The third-rounder was practicing at defensive end through the first couple weeks of camp, but this week has been working at linebacker. Gus Bradley clearly wants to see if Koonce can be a situational pass-rushing outside linebacker for him in the mold of Melvin Ingram.

CB Nate Hobbs

At this juncture, veteran Nevin Lawson has the edge on the nickel corner job. But Lawson will not be available the first two weeks of the season, which means Hobbs will have a chance to be the day one starter. The fifth-round rookie’s primary competition is 2020 fourth-round pick Amik Robertson.

FS Tre’von Moehrig

There is no question that Moehrig will be the game one starter for the Raiders. The job is his to lose. Mainly, fans will just be eager to see the player most agree was a steal at 43 overall in the second round.

The Jim Thorpe Award winner has been as advertised in camp, looking like he could play center field or slot corner with equal proficiency. He’s sticky and rangy and that’s a great combination to have. He should be fun to watch.

