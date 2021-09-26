5 quick takes from Chargers’ victory over Chiefs in Week 3

Like we all expected, it was a shootout between the Chargers and Chiefs through all four quarters that came down to the wire to determine the outcome.

Ultimately, it was quarterback Justin Herbert’s touchdown pass to wide receiver Mike Williams in the final minute to seal the deal.

Here are five quick takeaways from Los Angeles’ nail-biting victory in Week 3:

Time to pay Mike Williams

Williams has officially overtaken as the Chargers’ WR1. The 26-yard old flashed dominance in the first two games, and carried that momentum into a crucial division matchup. Targeted nine times, Williams finished with seven receptions for 122 yards and two touchdowns, including the back-shoulder catch in the end zone to put the game to bed. Not only is he the best receiver for Los Angeles, but he’s arguably one of the most productive players at his position in the NFL. It might be time to strongly consider extending him now.

Improved red-zone offense

Like I said leading into the game, the best defense is offense against the Chiefs. On five red zone trips, the Chargers found the end zone four times. The other still resulted in a field goal. Had they not gotten dinged for an illegal shift called on Jared Cook which pushed them back while they were on the Chiefs’ one-yard line, it’s likely they would have been a perfect 5-of-5. Great play-calling by Joe Lombardi and excellent execution on the field.

Pass defense came to play

The heart and soul of Brandon Staley’s defensive philosophy revolves around slowing down the pass, particularly the explosive plays. Aside from a couple of hiccups, the pass rush and pass coverage both gelled to prevent Patrick Mahomes from being much of a factor. According to ESPN’s Ed Werner, Mahomes finished 1-of-14 (7%) for six yards and two interceptions when under duress, worst completion percentage under duress in his career. It marked his first career multi-INT game against a division opponent.

Run defense…not so much

The Chargers did what they needed to against the pass, but the run defense was an issue for the third straight week. Aside from one of the very few positive plays, with that being Tevaughn Campbell’s forced fumble on Clyde Edwards-Helaire, the Chiefs ran the ball 30 times for 186 yards (6.2 yards per carry). Like last weekend, the defensive line failed to generate consistent push up front which led to big holes, and often, the second and third lines of defense weren’t always around to make plays. I will be writing an article later this week that highlights a few defensive tackle prospects Los Angeles could target in the early rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Brandon Staley is truly extraordinary

I would like to finish this out by saluting Staley, who may have earned the game ball. For a team that would take the conservative route in the past, his philosophy of being aggressive has paid off. Tied 24-24 with 1:42 remaining, the Chargers had the ball with an opportunity to win the game. Facing a 4th-and-9 at the Chiefs’ 35 as a 52-yard field goal would have still given Los Angeles the lead, Staley decided to go for it. Herbert’s pass intended for Jalen Guyton was incomplete, but a flag was thrown on DeAndre Baker for pass interference. His gutsy fourth-down call paid off, which led to the winning touchdown three plays later. With Staley on the Los Angeles sideline and Herbert behind center, the Chargers are serious contenders.