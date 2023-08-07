5 quick reactions to the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

If you are like me, and simply by reading this post I imagine you are, then you are starting to count down the final days of the summer to the start of the 2023 college football season. I’m not quite ready to give up on the rest of my summer, but the college football itch is getting harder to ignore. The release of the preseason USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll on Monday was something to get the buzz going as we got our first glimpse of rankings for the new college football season.

Penn State came in at No. 7 in the preseason poll, the third highest-ranked Big Ten team out of four in the preseason coaches poll. Defending national champion Georgia took the top spot in the poll, followed by defending Big Ten champion Michigan, Alabama, and Ohio State in that order. There was a lot to dive into in the coaches poll, so I wanted to share some of the reactions I had.

Here are five reactions I had to the initial release of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll for the start of the 2023 season.

Penn State's ranking feels about right

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Ever since the 2022 season came to a close with Georgia hoisting a second straight national championship trophy and Penn State basking in the glory of its second Rose Bowl victory in school history, there has been plenty of widespread optimism about Penn State heading into the 2023 season. Although the Big Ten race still is expected by the masses to go through the winner of the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry in the end, it has been pretty much a consensus opinion that Penn State will be sitting right there in the conversation for as long as they can when it comes to the Big Ten race and perhaps even the College Football Playoff.

So a top-10 ranking was absolutely to be expected. And a No. 7 ranking feels about right given where things seem to stand going into the new season.

Georgia was the easy pick at the top, so there is no dispute there. No matter where Michigan and Ohio State were actually ranked, it was expected they would each be somewhere in the top five and ahead of Penn State. Michigan is at No. 2 and Ohio State is No. 4, so there you go.

Alabama is always a fixture in the top five of the preseason rankings, and the folks down in Tuscaloosa are probably already calling Paul Fine aum to rant about the disrespect of a No. 3 ranking and just four first-place votes. But in any event, you had to figure Penn State would be behind Alabama in the preseason poll.

As for No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC ahead of the Nittany Lions, it feels justified but you could probably make a case for shuffling up the order anyway you desire. LSU is coming off the SEC West Division title last season and USC was a Pac-12 championship game victory away from playing in the College Football Playoff (their loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game helped open a spot in the Rose Bowl for Penn State, if you recall). Ranking LSU and USC ahead of Penn State is fair but there is just a 113-point difference between LSU and Penn State with USC sandwiched between. So it’s not outlandish.

Is it more likely Penn State finishes higher or lower than No. 7?

Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

Every bone in my body tells me Penn State should be favored in no fewer than 10 game son their 12-game regular season schedule this season. The only games Penn State will be the underdog will be on the road at Ohio State and, potentially, at home against Michigan. And as I have already explained, the Michigan game could end up seeing Penn State as a favorite or a pick-em by the time the game rolls around if things go well for Penn State this season.

A 10-2 Penn State team would probably be in the bottom half of the top 10, but would it be lower than no. 7?

There are so many variables to figure out to determine if Penn State has a better shot of ranking higher than seventh or not, but the odds are probably more in favor of finishing below the No. 7 spot instead of above it. Any upset elsewhere on Penn State’s schedule at Illinois or Maryland or even at home against Iowa would be a serious hit to the ranking that only a victory over Ohio State or Michigan would overcome.

But I think Penn State beats Michigan this year, so I’m going all in on finishing higher than No. 7 at the end of the year. Just don’t get blown out by Ohio State and things should be OK.

Which top 10 team is the most overrated?

Syndication: Tallahassee Democrat

One of the first things to do with the preseason polls is pick out which teams are the most overrated. And after you eliminate Notre Dame and Texas from the conversation, who is next to discuss?

Well, this graphic from USA TODAY Sports listed the five most overrated teams, and Penn State just so happens to be in the middle of the overrated trio of LSU, USC, and Florida State.

The @usatodaysports Coaches Poll was released today. Take a look at these five most overrated teams. Now keep in mind that #PennState is nestled in at No. 7 right behind No. 5 LSU and No. 6 USC and right in front of No. 8 Florida State. pic.twitter.com/QzaxYCbkpI — Nittany Lions Wire (@NittanyLionWire) August 7, 2023

Florida State is the team that sticks out to me the most, but there may be a decent chance for the Seminoles to back up the hype this season. Clemson hasn’t given up the ACC thrown just yet, but Florida State is a team that has been receiving a good amount of preseason pub, similar to Texas in the Big 12 (which happens pretty regularly but maybe the Longhorns deserve it this season).

LSU’s biggest obstacle may be trying to knock off Alabama again, which does not happen easily for anyone going for two in a row over the Nick Saban the Crimson Tide. And USC still has to deal with the likes of Utah, Washington, and Oregon one more time in Pac-12 play, and a road trip to Notre Dame is never an easy trip.

All three of these teams could fail to live up to expectations this season, but I think Florida State may be the team I’d think stumbles the hardest at the start of the season. Florida State has to play LSU in the season opener in Orlando, and three weeks later visits Clemson. Florida State could go 4-0 to start the season, but I would not be shocked at all to see them stumbling into October with a 2-2 record.

Oh, and as for Notre Dame, the Irish are No. 13 in the preseason poll. I actually do not think they are overrated at all. They could be 4-0 when they visit Ohio State in late September.

Which top 25 team is the most underrated?

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I do not anticipate Wisconsin being any sort of legitimate Big Ten title threat to whoever comes out of the East, but my goodness they are going to be an easy pick to finish significantly higher than No. 21.

With a new head coach in Luke Fickell, the Badgers look to be in great hands for this season. And the schedule is also somewhat kind to the Badgers too. Wisconsin gets Ohio State at home in late October, and they also get Iowa and Nebraska at home for potentially key division matchups. Wisconsin also gets the fortunate draw of Rutgers and Indiana in the division crossover rotation which is far better than Michigan, Penn State, or Maryland.

Wisconsin could be looking at an 11-1 regular season that may not be as respected as other teams might be with similar records, but it would justify a much higher ranking than the preseason No. 21.

Who are the coaches way off on?

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

I never feel as though the preseason polls treat the Group of Five programs well. In fact, I think the preseason polls take the easiest route possible when it comes to including a Group of Five program in the preseason poll. And the formula for that tends to be sliding the team that made the New Years Six the previous season somewhere toward the bottom of the top 25.

And low and behind, there is Tulane sitting there at the No. 23 spot. I am a fan of Willie Fritz and what he has done with the Green Wave, and the departures of perennial AAC contenders Cincinnati, UCF, and Houston to the Big 12 should help pave a somewhat easier path to the AAC crown this season. But Memphis and SMU could still be problems and newcomer UTSA could make some noise in their debut season in the conference. Tulane hosts UTSA in the final game of the regular season this season. That could be a big one in the AAC and the entire Group of Five picture for the New Years Six.

Maybe Tulane has a solid year despite the key losses on offense and defense. But I think they fell victim to being the obligatory Group of Five pick on the ballots from the coaches this time around. We’ll see how the AP Top 25 voters do when the AP preseason poll is released.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire