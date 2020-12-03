5 quick hits from Pittsburgh Steelers 19-14 win over the Baltimore Ravens

Poor red zone execution

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

15 plays in four red zone possessions and Pittsburgh could only muster one touchdown. The Steelers were 0-3 in red zone appearances in the first half alone.

Drops

AP Photo/Don Wright

Drops were the name of the game tonight. Two each by wide receiver Diontae Johnson and tight end Eric Ebron, and one from JuJu Smith-Schuster. Not to mention the targets that should've been caught by Johnson, Ebron and Chase Claypool.

Haden takes it to the house

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

Cornerback Joe Haden's pick-six was one of two difference-making plays tonight. He intercepted Robert Griffin III early in the first quarter and took it 14 yards for a touchdown.

Fitzpatrick saves the day

AP Photo/Don Wright

The second difference-making play came from safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. For the third time this season, Fitzpatrick saved the day. In the end zone Week 8 versus the Ravens, again in the Dallas Cowboys game and today versus the Ravens, Fitzpatrick defended a pass which kept the opponent from putting six on the board.

Chris Boswell misses 4th XP of season

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Extra points should be gimmes. Some kickers go their entire careers and never miss. Boswell is now 30 for 34 on the season.

