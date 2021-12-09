5 quick facts to know about recent history of Packers-Bears rivalry

The Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears will meet for the 204th time when Matt Nagy’s team arrives at Lambeau Field to face the NFC North leaders on Sunday night. The rivalry is the most played in NFL history. The Packers are 102-95-6 overall against the Bears.

This has been a one-sided rivalry of late. In fact, the Packers have won 20 of the last 23 games against the Bears, including the postseason. And Green Bay is 22-5 against its top rival with Aaron Rodgers as the starting quarterback.

Here are a few more quick facts on the rivalry from the Packers Dope Sheet:

16th straight year with a primetime matchup

The Packers and Bears play on “Sunday Night Football,” extending the streak to 16 years with at least one primetime matchup between the two rivals. Of the 16 games, Sunday’s will be the 10th played at Lambeau Field. In fact, 10 of the last 11 games between the Packers and Bears have been in primetime. The Packers haven’t lost to the Bears in primetime since 2015.

Home dominance

The Packers have won five straight games and 11 of the last 13 games against the Bears at Lambeau Field, including both games with Matt LaFleur as the head coach. Green Bay has averaged almost 28 points per game in those 13 games. Last season, the Packers scored 41 points against the Bears in a 16-point victory.

Rodgers ownership

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a career passer rating of 105.9 against the Bears, marking the top passer rating for a quarterback against one opponent in NFL history (min. 300 attempts). Over 26 regular-season games against the Bears, Rodgers has thrown a team-record 57 touchdown passes and only 10 interceptions. Eleven times, Rodgers has thrown multiple touchdown passes and zero interceptions in a game against the Bears. He’s also thrown 10 touchdown passes without an interception over the last three games. His last interception thrown to the Bears was a tipped pass intended for Jimmy Graham in 2018.

Defensive dominance

The Bears are averaging only 14.2 points per game over the last five games against the Packers. Green Bay’s defense forced 10 turnovers in the five games, including seven interceptions. Overall, the Packers haven’t given up more than 28 points to the Bears since 2007, a stretch of 27 straight games.

Coaching dominance

Now in his third season as the Packers coach, Matt LaFleur is 5-0 against the Bears to start his coaching career, including 3-0 away from home. On the other side, Bears coach Matt Nagy is just 1-6 against the Packers, with the lone win coming at Soldier Field in 2018. If Nagy is on the hot seat, could Sunday mark the last coaching matchup between the two?

