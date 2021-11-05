5 questions Yankees GM Brian Cashman must answer as GM Meetings set to begin

Brian Cashman Treated Art, walking on phone with hand pointed out with dark grey background

The GM Meetings will begin in Carlsbad, Calif. on Nov. 9, which sets the foundation for every MLB team heading into the offseason. This is where front office executives discuss potential trades and free agent targets.

It's not the newsiest of meetings compared to the Winter Meetings at the end of the year, but there are still important questions to ask each GM as they start,

For the Yankees, GM Brian Cashman is going to be among those aggressive for change. He has already said areas like shortstop will be improved, and he'll be sure to explore some trades as well.

Cashman is known to keep his plans under wraps for the most part during the offseason, but nonetheless, here's what he should be asked...

1) Do the Yankees have a favorite shortstop in mind?

Since he made it known that there will be a shortstop incoming for New York, there must be a list of favorites among all the available options.

There was a report from MLB.com's Bryan Hoch that said Trevor Story is someone who some within the organization have soured on despite trying to trade for him back in July.

Many will want to know what Cashman and the front office are thinking on this front, even if he doesn't give a straight answer on the matter.

2) Has Cashman gotten word that he can go over the luxury tax?

This will be a big question as well.

Co-owner Hal Steinbrenner has told Cash to stay under the luxury tax recently, and he has abided. The Yankees have been able to put competitive products on the field, too, but the results just aren't there.

With this crop of shortstops to go along with the need for another starting pitcher and maybe some more bullpen help, Cashman may need to exceed the luxury tax if he wants to go after top guys.

But that brings us to our next question...



3) Do Yankees have a plan to shed salary?

Story continues

According to Cot's Baseball Contracts, the Yankees' expected payroll will be over $200 million if they keep everyone and their arbitration-eligible players receive compensation as projected.

That's not good when you want to add more players.

GMs know how to get creative and shed some money, though, so do Cashman and his team have anything in mind? Are they looking for trades? Non-tenders?

4) Have teams been asking about Luke Voit, Gleyber Torres or others?

Other than Cashman saying a change is coming to shortstop, Anthony Rizzo has made it known that he would happily re-sign with the team after his second-half stint with them in 2021.

So players like Voit, Torres, and Gio Urshela are prime candidates to move. GMs may have called Cash already and those conversations could either keep going or start at these meetings.



5) How involved will Aaron Boone be in decision making?

I find this question to be important because the Yanks clearly believe that Boone is their guy to lead them to their next championship. And no one knows what needs to improve more than him.

Boone and Cashman have a good relationship already, and there's sure to be some input on the former's part. But say Boone really wants a specific shortstop or pitcher? What kind of weight will that hold in this process?