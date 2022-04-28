5 questions we still have about the Oklahoma Sooners after spring practice

With the spring game putting a bow on Brent Venables first spring ball session, the next time the Sooners reconvene as a whole will be for fall camp. That marks the start of a months long journey to win the Big 12, make the College Football Playoffs and play for a national championship.

There were a lot of positive takeaways from the Sooners performance in the spring game, but no team will be perfect or without some questions marks as they break for the summer.

With that in mind, it ‘s time to ponder where the Sooners are as a program following their first spring session with Brent Venables at the helm? What questions do we still have about the team as they take some much needed time off?

Who backs up Dillon Gabriel?

UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel (8) and true freshman Nick Evers (7) opened spring football practice Tuesday as OU’s top two quarterbacks.

Oklahoma has their starting QB and that man is Dillon Gabriel. He shined in the spring game and looked in command of an offense he knows very well at this point.

That much is known.

But no team is complete without some sort of contingency in the event of an injury to their QB1. You’re always one play away from losing the most important player on the roster, so who fills the role of backup?

If we’re simply reading tea leaves, the backup quarterback may not even be on the roster.

The team hit the transfer portal pretty hard to fill empty holes in the secondary, along the defensive line and the offensive line. Why would they not try the transfer portal and to land a veteran backup with collegiate experience? At the moment it looks like they’ll roll into the season willingly with true freshman Nick Evers, two walk-ons in Ralph Rucker and Ben Harris, and former Penn State transfer Micah Bowens.

There’s a clear need and opportunity for game snaps for the lucky quarterback that would come as he’d be a lock for playing time if anything happened to Gabriel. He’d have a leg up for next year if said transfer had extra years of eligibility remaining.

This will be something monitor over the next week or so. Expect lots of movement in the portal as guys have a much clearer understanding of their roles as spring practice ends.

Who are the team's starters at defensive end?

Oklahoma’s Ethan Downs (40) during the University of Oklahoma’s annual spring football game at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, April 23, 2022. Bryan Terry, The Oklahoman

Oklahoma may have had to replace the most production and leadership on defense than any other team in the Big 12.

Where it probably hurts the most at? On the edge where the Sooners not only have to replace two NFL draft picks but also have to learn to play this edge position in a new defense brought over by Venables and led by Ted Roof.

Who is being tasked with this? Look no further than Ethan Downs, Reggie Grimes, and Marcus Stripling. Each had a strong performance in the spring game and while they couldn’t touch the quarterbacks they showed the ability to apply pressure and we’re credited with five sacks.

We chronicled the defensive end group and how this trio was ready to move into the holes vacated by Nik Bonitto and Isaiah Thomas.

It’s now a matter of figuring out who are the starters and who comes off the bench and provides a spark. These three have risen above the rest and will spend this summer separating and establishing themselves as fixtures on this team.

Who starts opposite of Woodi Washington come September?

Sep 18, 2021; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive back Justin Broiles (25) and Oklahoma Sooners cornerback D.J. Graham (9) reacts during the game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Oklahoma Sooners have an open slot amongst their cornerbacks. More specifically, the one opposite cornerback Woodi Washington. Washington has came into his own as one of the conference’s best corners and while it’s a luxury to have guys like that, football has evolved so much that you need multiple cover guys on the back end of your defense.

Last year, D.J. Graham was the guy on the other side of Washington when both were healthy. Graham played fairly well and even recorded an iconic interception that won’t be soon forgotten.

The Sooners no longer have Roy Manning as their cornerbacks coach but instead Jay Valai, who left the same position at Alabama for Oklahoma.

Kani Walker, a 6-foot-2 redshirt freshman transfer from Louisville came in via the portal as well and he’s provided some excellent competition for returnees Joshua Eaton, Graham, Jaden Davis and Kendall Dennis.

Simply put, the Sooners have some competition going on at corner.

Dennis had a solid spring game and came down with an interception in a 50-50 situation vs. Jalil Farooq. Eaton had multiple pass breakups with one coming in the end zone to prevent a touchdown. No one knows who will man the other cornerback spot. It’s another position where clarity still needs to be found.

Just how improved is the offensive line after a step back last year?

April 23, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners players lineup during the spring game at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

One of the Sooners’ most respected position coaches is currently in the midst of his own bounce back year as the offensive line had some struggles last year. The Sooners’ offensive line did not perform to the standards that Coach Bill Bedenbaugh has set.

They struggled with consistency and genuinely did not look like a normal Bedenbaugh coached unit.

Enter new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby who brings in an entirely new offense equipped with a new running scheme which in turn led to a new shift in how the Sooners block entirely.

The linemen have spoke highly of it and raving about its simplicity and its focus on letting them just play and be athletes more than anything else. They’ll be asked to play with more tempo as Lebby’s offense is predicated on no-huddle and lightning speed to wear out opponents.

No starters have been set but Bedenbaugh has spoken about how comfortable he feels with his rotation as it stands right now and how much he was looking forward to solidifying that rotation more.

That’s something to when the Sooners get back together for fall camp.

Is Jalen Redmond ready to be a leader along the defense?

After dealing with a series of health issues, Jalen Redmond (31) returned at a crucial time for OU. The Oklahoman

Our last and final question brings us to this: Is defensive tackle Jalen Redmond ready to be the leader of this defense?

In years past, guys like Ronnie Perkins, Isaiah Thomas, Perrion Winfrey, Nik Bonitto, Delarrin Turner-Yell, and Pat Fields all assumed leadership roles for this defense.

Redmond, after fighting off multiple injuries and other medical conditions remains as he plays his final season with the Sooners. He has an immense amount of talent and has flashed in years past too. The rest of the nation has taken notice and he was ranked as one of Pro Football Focus’ best returning defensive tackles.

The talent is there and as long as he can stay healthy, the production will come too. All of his teammates over the past few years produced but they were viewed as leaders on and off the field and helped rally the troops. The Sooners lost a hefty amount of those guys to the NFL Draft. They need someone to fill that void. Will it be Jalen Redmond?

