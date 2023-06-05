5 Questions: Quick Q&A with Michigan football S Keon Sabb

DETROIT — Keon Sabb didn’t necessarily have the same fan fare when he committed to Michigan football compared to when he officially visited.

Once a five-star recruit, Sabb flipped from Clemson to the Wolverines just before early signing day, but when he did so, he was a four-star in the 2023 recruiting rankings. He didn’t see much time as a freshman, but with RJ Moten having transferred to Florida, the path to seeing the field is much higher than it was than last year.

On Thursday, after the Will Johnson Youth Camp held at Wayne State University, we caught up with Sabb and asked him five questions, ranging from why he chose to come to Ann Arbor, what he learned in his first year of college football, and what he hopes to show in his career.

Check out what he said below.

Why did he flip from Clemson to Michigan?

it decided with Clemson Brent Venables leaving. He was the main guy who recruited me there. So once he left, I didn’t really feel comfortable being there without him. Then I opened up my recruitment again. And then Michigan was very high on my list. And my dad felt comfortable with a lot of coaches. He knew some guys with some personal relationships and he felt comfortable with them to have my future in their hands. And I believed as well. Coach Clink, Coach Harbaugh — it was a bunch of different things going into it.

What was his biggest takeaway from his first year?

I think I’ve matured a lot, a real lot in the football department, and mentally, physically. Like I have a whole new body, my mental is different. I approach football in a different way, more in a mature way.

Did he expect to go the College Football Playoff in his first year?

Always high expectations. I expected to go to the national championship. We came a little short. But this year, we’re looking forward to winning it all again.

How much more of an opportunity does he have this year?

I feel like everything’s ahead of me. So I’m looking forward to opportunities I get, just taking it a day at a time and learning from the older guys. Rod and Makari are really good safeties so I can learn from them, as well. They’re still teaching me some new things, and we’ve got Coach Clink and Coach Jay. So I’m looking forward to it, just waiting for my turn, just taking it day by day.

Describe your game to people who haven't seen you play regularly

A pure safety, a field general. I played quarterback growing up in high school. I’ve always had like a more of a leadership role. So when I came into college and how safety is, you’ve got to be a leader. It takes blunt force, a lot of mistakes and the good things. So I’ll always be ready for it and just being a leader on the field.

